Trending
Latest Articles
OnePlus Clover may have visited GeekBench benchmark site
by Rahul
2 mins
The rumors of OnePlus working on a new entry-level smartphone called OnePlus Clover have been doing the rounds for quite a while now. Last week, we reported about the leaked specifications of the smartphone. Now, a new OnePlus sma...
Deal Alert: Handsome discount on Echo Dot (3rd Gen) is back!
by Rahul
2 hours
If asking digital assistants to play music, answer questions, read stories, and tell jokes is your thing, then Amazon Echo Dot is definitely a great product and in many aspects, it’s even better than what rivals are currently of...
Report: The 2021 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold S will have a Surface Duo-like screen
by Surur
4 hours
Microsoft is reportedly waiting till 2021 to release the Surface Duo internationally, but when that time finally comes they may find themselves facing buyers waiting for a better-specced identical device from Samsung. SamMobile re...
Deal Alert: Bose QC 35 II wireless headphones discounted at amazon
by Rahul
6 hours
If you’re on the lookout for a premium quality Bluetooth-based wireless Headphones that produce awesome sound and provide great noise cancellation, one of the best choices for you will be the Bose QC 35 II wireless headphones. A...
The new Microsoft Lists app in Microsoft Teams is now available for everyone
by Pradeep
7 hours
At Build 2020, Microsoft announced a new service called Microsoft Lists. Microsoft Lists app is based on SharePoint lists feature, but it offers better user experience, and it can be accessed from any device. With ready-made templ...
Samsung Galaxy S21 battery specs revealed by certification body
by Surur
8 hours
It’s only been a few weeks since the launch of the Samsung Galaxy Note 20, but rumours are already ramping up for the next major Samsung flagship, the Samsung Galaxy S21. Now some solid information about the device has arriv...
Epic asks court to protect them from monopolist Apple’s retaliation: “Apple will attempt to destro...
by Surur
9 hours
Epic has continued to litigate their case against Apple both in court AND in the court of public opinion. In their latest move, the company announced that they had filed for a preliminary injunction against Apple requesting that t...
Office Insider Preview Build 13301.20004(Beta Channel) for Windows users bring new features to Excel and Outlo...
by Rahul
12 hours
Microsoft releases a new Office Insider Preview Build 13301.20004 for Windows users in Beta Channel. The new Office Insider Preview Build brings new features to Excel and Outlook, notable fixes for Word, Outlook, Excel, PowerPoint...
Amazon responds to latest JEDI decision – will not go down without a fight
by Surur
20 hours
A few hours ago the Pentagon re-affirmed their decision to award the JEDI contract to Microsoft. Now Amazon has responded to that decision by vowing to “continue to protest this politically corrupted contract award.” I...
Windows Defender’s new feature worry security researchers
by Surur
21 hours
Windows Defender has added a new feature and security researchers are not too happy, as it has increased the attack surface of Windows. Version 4.18.2007.9 or 4.18.2009.9 of the app has added the ability to download files via the ...
Leaked promo video reveals all the Sony Xperia 5 II secrets
by Surur
22 hours
Sony is expected to launch the Sony Xperia 5 II on the 17th September, and in a new video, Evan Blass AKA evLeaks has revealed all the features of the handset. The handset is shaping up to be a real multi-media powerhouse. Specs i...
The Pentagon reveals outcome of Amazon vs Microsoft JEDI contract review
by Surur
23 hours
The US Department of Defense has revealed the outcome of its re-evaluation of the awarding of the $10 billion JEDI cloud services contract, after their initial decision to choose Microsoft was contested by Amazon. “The Departmen...
The stupid reason why Microsoft is delaying the Surface Duo international release
by Surur
1 day
Currently, Microsoft is only planning to sell the Surface Duo in USA, with the device being released on the 10th September, only 6 days from now. AndroidCentral, however, revealed that Microsoft does have plans for an internationa...
Featured Articles
Japanese developers joins the pile on of Apple, calls out “irrational” app review process
by Surur
1 day
Russia has already sanctioned Apple for its capricious behaviour towards App Store developers, and now the world’s 3rd largest economy has also joined in on the pile on. Developers in Japan are not as concerned about the 30%...
Microsoft is ending support for Adobe Flash Player on Microsoft Edge and IE11 this year
by Pradeep
1 day
Back in 2017, Adobe announced that it will be killing Flash player by the end of 2020. In keeping with this plan, Microsoft today mentioned again that it is ending support for Adobe Flash Player on Microsoft Edge (both the new Mic...
OneUI 2.5 is now rolling to Galaxy Note10 and Note10+
by Rahul
1 day
Samsung is rolling its latest version of OneUI update that is OneUI 2.5 to Galaxy Note10 and Note10 Plus. The upadte was recently made available for the Galaxy S10 series and Galaxy Note10 Lite smartphones. The OneUI2.5 update deb...