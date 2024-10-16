Hotly-anticipated Android 15 has finally arrived. Here's why it's good for your business

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

After months of anticipation (and Apple’s iOS 18 shadow), Google finally launched Android 15, the hotly-anticipated big update of the popular mobile operating system.

Android 15 is now live on Google Pixel devices, with a lot of key improvements here and there. It’s good for businesses and enterprises too as Google included a Theft Detection Lock that uses AI to automatically lock your phone if theft is detected.

We’re also getting additional protections against unauthorized access to sensitive settings and a new feature called Private Space, which lets you organize sensitive apps, keep them hidden from view, and add authentication for access. Just like how FaceID can now be used to lock an app on iPhones.

Google says in another blog update that Android 15 also brings Offline Device Lock, a security feature that locks your device automatically if it loses internet connection for too long. For employees over at the IT teams, you can also benefit from better security audits and easier eSIM management.

And if you have a Pixel device, the October Pixel Drop introduces better camera capabilities on these phones, as well as expanded health features for the Pixel Watch and new ways to control the Pixel Tablet. Thanks to this month’s update, you can use Gemini for hands-free assistance on Pixel Buds and capturing underwater photos on the phone.