Best Music Player For Windows 10 – Top 5 Tools

Browsing for the best music player for Windows 10? There are tons of such tools available, which makes choosing the perfect one tricky.



Whether you’re a casual or ardent music listener, picking the right player enhances your listening experience. I, for example, love apps that support lyrics and have many customization options.

So, in this detailed guide, I took into account all these features and many more and singled out 5 tools that performed the best. You can find out about my testing process below.



Ready? Let’s get started!

How We Test

I prioritized certain criteria like sound reproduction, user interface, and customization while hunting down the best music player for Windows 10.

Music evokes certain emotions in us when we listen to it. However, when it plays like a broken record from an application, then it ruins the experience.

Here are the qualities I examined during my tests:



User-friendly interface : A music app should be intuitive, especially for beginners. Audio quality : A good player supports a variety of audio formats, and allows users to adjust sound settings like equalization. Album organization : It should be easy to sort and search for songs, artists, and genres. The app should also support features like auto-tagging and album artwork. Offline playback : The right music player should allow users to download and access songs on their PC without the internet. Low system resource usage : No one wants their music player to consume too much. So, the perfect application should run smoothly using minimal PC resources. Gapless playback : This feature allows you to play a long list of songs seamlessly without unnecessary breaks in between. Visual customization : Although this may seem trivial, being able to switch around colors, tools, and features on your music app can be satisfying.

Out of 15 apps I tested, only 5 made the list. I made sure to pick tools that suit both novices and advanced users.

Best Music Player for Windows 10

By now you are fired up to know the good music players I chose for Windows 10.

Now, let’s discuss each of them extensively:

AIMP – Lightweight for Windows 10 1.– Lightweight for Windows 10

This free audio player was developed by Artem Izmaylov, a Russian developer. AIMP is simple to use and takes up less PC resources.

While listening to music or podcasts, you may want to attend to something else. That’s where AIMP’s bookmark feature comes in! Just activate it and when you’re back, it starts just where you left off.

This player also supports 20 audio formats and its sound reproduction is top-notch. Additionally, you can perform inline searches, control playlists, and customize homepage themes.

Also, if you exit the music app, you can hide it at the edge of your screen, and then bring it out only with the cursor.



Pros:

Lightweight

MP3 / ID3 renaming

Zero advertisements

Multiple audio support

Built-in 18-band equalizer

Audio converter

Tag editor

Cons:

Poorly colored UI buttons

Music files don’t automatically update

2. Spotify – Supports Seamless Playback

What sets Spotify apart is its seamless playback feature – now your music can flow from song to song.



Furthermore, the app’s interface is not only colorful but beginner-friendly. Another fun thing Spotify does is daily personalized album suggestions.

In addition to that, you’re at liberty to create, arrange, and share your own specially curated playlists with both the public and loved ones. There’s also an option for offline playback.

If your network is poor, you can save video podcasts as audio as well.

Pros:

Responsive customer support

Flexible subscription fees

Supports offline playback

Inline search

Creation and sharing of playlists

Lyrics support

Personalized music suggestions

Cons:

Excessive ads in the free plan

No live radio

3. MediaMonkey – Supports CD Burning

MediaMonkey automatically finds all songs on your PC and adds them to its collection. It doesn’t stop there, it goes ahead to label them into their corresponding genres and singers.

Although this app doesn’t have the best graphical design, you can adjust it to fit your preferences. With its automatic file renamer and playlist organizer, you can relax and just enjoy your music.



MediaMonkey supports various formats, including MP4, MP3, OGG, AVI, PLS, WMV, WAV, M3U, and FLAC. It even has a CD ripper that allows you to extract audio from CDs to WAV or MP3.

Additionally, there’s an option to burn CDs, manage podcasts, download songs for offline listening, and sync deviceb

Pros:

Easy syncing to mobile

Manages over 50,000 music files

Countless settings and customizations

CD ripping/burning

Downloads album art

Auto-tagging and Auto-conversion

Functions as a server for DLNA/UPnP devices.

Cons:

Poor user interface

Searches PC without permission

The free version lacks some features

May associate music files wrongly.

4. Windows Music Player – Theme and Accent Color Customization

Windows 10 has an in-built music player, and it’s pretty decent, in fact. So, if you don’t want to download additional apps, you can go with this one.

Windows Media player supports various audio and video formats like WMV, AVCHD, 3GP, AAC, and MPEG-4. The interface is straightforward and easy to use, too. It has a taskbar with efficient playback controls.

Furthermore, you can easily customize this app to your taste. It has a dark and light theme, including accent colors to vary the tones. There’s also the option to use the system’s graphics settings instead.

Do you enjoy mixing and adjusting your music cadence all by yourself? Then you’ll love this app’s 9-band slider equalizer.

Pros:

Metadata editing/lookup

CD ripping

Multiple audio and video formats

Free

Easy to use

DVD support

Cons:

Lags sometimes

Resource-heavy

5. VLC Player – Audio and Video Support

Millions of Windows PC users are familiar with this media player – in fact, it’s most people’s favorite choice. But why is this so? First off, VLC is free and it plays both audio and video files.

Files that fail to open on other apps will easily do so in VLC. So, maybe your music album link isn’t broken, you just haven’t tried using this app.

You can customize the VLC media player with both built-in tools and plugins to give you the best listening experience. It further enhances sound reproduction with quality settings for equalizers and lots more.

Pros:

Hotkeys

Customizable features

Support various videos and audio formats

Simple user interface

Built-in equalizer

Free

Cons:

Poor playlist arrangement

Lack of tagging and renaming

Files aren’t updated automatically

You may also be interested in: Best Audio Editing Software for PC

Conclusion

It’s not easy to choose the best music player for Windows 10, given all the options.



That aside, whichever app you choose, ensure to download it from its official website of a trusted source. You should still run an antivirus check afterward, for good measure.

Feel free to share which player is your favorite and why in the comments below!

