Looking for cheap flights? This Google Flights feature arrives just in time near holiday season

Have you been looking for cheap flights? If so, Google Flights has just introduced a new “Cheapest” tab to help you find lower airfare options for your trips during this holiday season.

Similar to other flight search aggregators like Skyscanner, the “Cheapest” tab on Google Flight lets you view less conventional itineraries, which may include longer layovers or using different airports in the same city if you’re willing to make the sacrifice to save some bucks.

You can easily access this tab by entering your trip details, and then Google Flight will scrape and aggregate prices from third-party booking sites or alternative routes. The Mountain View tech giant also said that it’s coming in two weeks, just in time with November’s Thanksgiving in the US and December’s Christmas worldwide.

“But for those times when cost matters more than convenience, the new tab gives you an easy way to see the lowest prices available and then decide for yourself what tradeoffs you want to make,” Google describes.

Earlier, Google Flights also integrated Amtrak train fares and trip suggestions when you search for flights, complete with fares and direct links to Amtrak’s site for purchases. It’s more choice, although some folks still reported that trains are (some times) more expensive than flights.