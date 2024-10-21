Microsoft won't let you update to Windows 11 24H2 if you have these Camera & Voicemeeter issues

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

The release of Windows 11 24H2 version, the OS’ latest and most AI-friendly version, has been quite a ride. It sure does bring a lot of flagship features, especially for Copilot+ PCs, and even older devices can (reportedly) run it well, but some users reported errors here and there, still.

The Redmond tech giant announces in an update on its release health page that some devices using the 24H2 version might have problems with their built-in camera when features like object or face detection are on. That includes Windows 11’s Camera app or Windows Hello for facial recognition.

And then, in yet another recent update, Microsoft also adds that if you’re a 24H2 user of this app called Voicemeeter, your device might crash with a blue screen error due to a driver issue.

To mitigate these two issues, Microsoft is now enforcing “compatibility holds” on these affected devices. What it means is that these devices will be blocked from receiving the update to Windows 11 24H2 version through the Windows Update until the issues are resolved.

“We recommend that you do not attempt to manually update to version 24H2 using the Windows 11 Installation Assistant or the media creation tool until this issue has been resolved,” Microsoft warns.

And that’s not the only issue that the 24H2 users have been facing. Microsoft also said that some Asus budget-friendly models, like the X415KA and X515KA, face installation issues due to hardware compatibility problems.

The Redmond tech giant says that it’s working to resolve these issues and will ship them in the upcoming 24H2 patch, so it’s best to wait for now.