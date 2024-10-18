Snipping Tool to let you copy a table & paste it on Excel, recent Windows 11 beta reveals

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Snipping Tool is an underrated feature that Windows 11 has. While some users favor third-party apps like ShareX, for example, Microsoft has been revamping Snipping Tool experiences. The app now lets you record videos, perform a visual search via Bing, and more.

And now, Microsoft will soon let you “copy a table” as how it is on the Snipping Tool, so whenever you take a screenshot, you can capture the table and copy it to Excel right away.

“You can paste the structured table data from there! Please note: the current implementation of the feature works best when your screenshot only includes one table,” Microsoft reminds us.

This feature’s addition was spotted in a recently-released Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 27729 for the Canary channel, weeks after it was tested in the KB5044374 update for the Dev channel.

Build 27729 for the Canary channel also adds a new Settings page for the Apple-like Hand-Off feature. You can continue using mobile apps on Windows 11 PCs and control which apps can use the feature, like OneDrive.

But other than that, Build 27729 mostly contains fixes for issues causing game crashes and display problems with Alt + Tab, along with a resolution for BitLocker malfunction. There are still known issues, though, like previous problems with Windows Hello for Copilot+ PCs and black screens for uses with older Nvidia GPUs.