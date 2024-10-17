Samsung's new 24GB DRAM is so fast it could reach 40 Gbps, set to be produced next year

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Samsung has just launched the “industry’s first” GDDR7 DRAM with a whopping 24GB capacity. The South Korean tech giant announced on Thursday that the new memory boasts speeds of over 40Gbps (gigabyte per second) and caters to the needs of an high-performance applications with graphical power, like gaming PCs, AI workstations, and data centers.

Samsung claims this new GDDR7 DRAM, set for validation this year and production early next year, uses a 10-nanometer-class process and PAM3 signaling for a 25% speed bump over previous versions. It also comes with features like clock control management and dual VDD design to reduce power consumption by over 30%.

It seems like an effective option for intense tasks, as Samsung continues to bet on AI. Its predecessor, Samsung’s first GDDR7 with a 16 GB capacity, boasted a speed of 32GBps and bandwidth reaching 1.5TBps.

An AI PC, or a Copilot+ PC, has a quite demanding minimum specification. Most Copilot+ PCs we see in the market today are powered by either the 12-core Snapdragon X Elite chip or the 10-core Snapdragon X Plus, costing mostly over $1,000. According to Microsoft, a minimum of 16 GB of DDR5/LPDDR5 memory & 256GB SSD/UFS are also needed.

Sure, we do have a cheaper option with the 8-core Snapdragon X Plus at as low as $700 and a lot of OEMs have adopted it (including Samsung). But, it cuts some of the graphical capabilities of the device to focus on the AI features instead.

As for mobile uses, Samsung also launched its LPDDR5X DRAM for mobile devices earlier this summer. This memory chip, based on a 12-nm process & validated by MediaTek’s Dimensity 9400, is capable of a 10.7Gbps speed.