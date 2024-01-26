AI Tools for Packaging Design: 5 Best Options

AI tools for packaging design

Choosing the right AI tools for packaging design can save you a lot of time and effort, as it considerably simplifies the creation process.

I tested over ten tools for their ability to create packaging designs that can refresh your brand instantly.

To be able to compare results, I used the same text prompt for all of the tests (where applicable):

As an AI with a deep understanding of design principles and aesthetics, I need you to generate a concept for a packaging design. The product is a premium, organic, fair-trade coffee brand that values sustainability and eco-friendliness. The target audience is coffee lovers who are environmentally conscious and prefer quality over quantity. The design should reflect these values and appeal to the target audience.

Ready to see the best tools and the results they produced? Let’s dive right in!

Best AI Tools for Packaging Design

1. Fotor AI Product Design

AI tools for packaging design

Fotor AI Product Design has impressed me with its ability to generate product packaging designs. This tool simplifies the process by quite a bit making it accessible to any user, no matter their expertise level.

Fotor AI Product Design prompt

The app includes a powerful 3D mode, which you can use to create and visualize the design without hassle.

Fotor AI Product Design processing

You can observe your design in 3 dimensions and make changes. This feature’s realistic view is invaluable when designing packaging or labels for any product.

Fotor AI Product Design results

When using this tool for packaging design, you can play around with various styles and layouts before choosing the final one.

Fotor AI Product Design editing results

Fotor AI Product Design can help you generate impressive packaging designs with ease. These will resonate with your target audience and improve your sales and brand image, so try it out today!

  • Fotor AI Pro: $3.33/month (billed annually)
  • Fotor AI Pro+: $7.49/month (billed annually)

Get Fotor AI Product Design

2. Spring by Sourceful

Spring by Sourceful interface

Spring by Sourceful is a newly developed AI tool that can help you generate a wide range of packaging ideas with just a few prompts.

Spring by Sourceful step 1

This app was designed to ensure all businesses can create beautiful and sustainable packaging for their brand. This applies to both smaller and bigger companies alike.

Spring by Sourceful step 2

This tool is entirely free on the official website, making it accessible to many users.

Spring by Sourceful step 3

Its simple design and effectiveness in generating unique packaging ideas made it stand out.

Spring by Sourceful results

Spring by Sourceful can create unique designs that not only look good but also emulate the brand and relate to the target audience.

  • Free to use

Get Spring by Sourceful

3. Designs.ai

Designs.ai interface

Designs.ai is an innovative tool that uses artificial intelligence to help you create unique designs suited for various uses, including packaging.

Designs.ai templates

What makes it stand out from the crowd is its user-friendly interface and comprehensive toolset. This makes it a one-stop solution for any packaging design needs, helping you create eye-catching designs.

Designs.ai open template

The AI can help even more by suggesting designs based on your preferences. This reduces the time and effort required in the design process.

Designs.ai choosing design style

Designs.ai can create designs that communicate your brand’s values and appeal to the target audience. With this tool, you only need your creativity; the results will appear independently.

  • Designs Basic: $19/month ($228/year)
  • Designs Pro: $49/month ($588/year)
  • Designs Enterprise: $169/month ($2028/year)

Get Designs.ai

4. Canva with AI

Canva with AI interface

Canva with AI is a powerful and versatile tool that perfectly integrates AI features into a handy app. This additional feature can simplify tasks for the user while ensuring time is used efficiently.

Canva with AI template

This app offers a wide array of design types and styles, allowing you to create unique designs for social media, marketing, and packaging designs.

Canva with AI prompt

What makes it stand out is the seamless integration of AI with photo editing tools. This combination can expand your company’s reach while reducing the time spent designing.

Canva with AI result

With Canva, you can expand or move elements by dragging and dropping them to the new location. This feature is handy when designing packaging, allowing you to modify any parts of the image easily.

Canva with AI result with background and drawing mode

Try this top-notch packaging design tool and improve your product’s value and appeal.

  • Canva Pro for one person: $16.66/month ($119.99/year)
  • Canva Pro for Teams (minimum three people): $8.32/month/person ($99.90/year/person)

Get Canva with AI

5. MidJourney

Midjourney interface

Midjourney can also be helpful when creating product packaging but the process differs a bit from the other options I’ve mentioned so far.

This app works by prompts and will generate images based on the information provided in these text inputs. For this reason, it is essential to construct the input perfectly.

Midjourney example

This app generates realistic AI images, but the dream-like and artistic style could have issues with the user’s request for this topic.

Midjourney result 1

To use the app, you will need to download and install Discord.

Midjourney result 2

Despite its fantastic style, Midjourney can be helpful for packaging design creation and considerably simplify the process. If used correctly, it can improve your brand’s value and identity.

  • Midjourney Basic: $10/month ($96/year)
  • Midjourney Standard: $30/month ($288/year)
  • Midjourney Pro: $60/month ($576/year)
  • Midjourney Mega: $120/month ($1152/year)

Get MidJourney

AI: Your Secret Tool for Unforgettable Packaging

ai tools for packaging design banner

AI tools are revolutionizing how we interact with the world, including how we approach packaging design.

From Fotor’s AI Product Design to Midjourney’s image generation, these tools can enhance your creative process considerably. Combining their efficiency, innovation, and precision with your creative skills can produce fantastic product packaging.

Join me in the future of design with these powerful AI tools for packaging.

