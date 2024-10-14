Google soon lets admins transfer files from OneDrive to Google Drive, up to 100 users

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Do you want to transfer files from OneDrive to Google Drive a lot easier? Well, we’ve got some good news.

Google has just announced that it’s launching an open beta for a new file migration service that lets admins easily transfer files from OneDrive to Google Drive for up to 100 users, all at once.

This feature, accessible through the Admin console, allows super admins to migrate files, folders, and their associated access permissions with just a few steps: connecting to the OneDrive account, selecting the users for migration, and creating an identity map for the target accounts.

We’re also getting migration reporting tools, error troubleshooting, and delta updates for new or updated files, all to make migrations between two of the most used cloud services a lot easier.

The rollout began on October 11, 2024, and will be completed by early November, with availability for various Google Workspace plans including Business and Education editions.

While this solution mostly caters to organizations like businesses or schools that have super admins, Google still advises personal users to manually download the files from OneDrive, and then upload them to Google Drive. That’s a bit outdated, though.

But, earlier this year, Microsoft started developing a new OneDrive feature (for mobile) that lets you import files directly from other cloud storage services, including Google Drive, Photos, and Dropbox. The feature itself was discovered in strings of codes found during an APK teardown of the OneDrive v7.4 Beta 1 app for Android (via Android Authority).