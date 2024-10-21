Windows 11 24H2 won't install on an Asus? Here's why—specifically X415KA and X515KA

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Earlier this month, Microsoft released Windows 11 24H2——after months of testing in the Release Preview channel. Some Asus users, however, reported that Windows 11 24H2 won’t install on their devices. Why?

The Redmond company explains that a few models, like the budget-friendly X415KA and X515KA, may experience a blue screen error during the update process. This issue is now confirmed in a recent update on Microsoft’s health release page for the Windows 11 24H2 version.

The company explains that the issue is due to hardware compatibility problems, which has resulted in a hold on updates for these devices through the Windows Update channel.

Some users do, however, manage to install version 24H2 on older devices, including one with a decade-old Intel Celeron processor. But still, Microsoft recommends not to manually update using the Windows 11 Installation Assistant or media creation tool until this issue is resolved.

Windows 11 24H2 is the biggest, most AI-friendly Windows 11 update. It brings features like the controversial all-knowing Recall for Copilot+ PCs. And for non-AI devices, we’re also getting Super Resolution that scales up to 8x, new Bluetooth LE audio and WiFi 7 tech, HDR backdrop support, and more.

Upon its launch, the 24H2 version wasn’t safe from issues. Some reported that the update caused widespread network connectivity issues where devices failed to obtain IP addresses, with missing Wi-Fi options and disabled adapters. We’re also getting complaints of display issues and a lot more, like issues with fingerprint sensors and more.