Following successful beta, Spotify music videos now expanded to 85 more countries

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Spotify music videos first launched a few months back in 11 countries. Challenging YouTube (which has also branched into audio with YouTube Music), Spotify lets some beta premium users “switch to videos” whether it’s on mobile, desktop, web player, or TV.

And now, the popular streaming platform is ready to expand the feature to even more markets, hinting at a (seemingly) successful beta testing of the feature. The company announces that it’s adding 85 more markets (or countries) where this feature is available to try for paid, premium subscribers.

So, as the feature launches in more countries, Spotify also adds easier discovery of music videos, the ability to search for specific tracks or artists, and a much easier transition between music tracks and videos on both mobile and desktop.

According to the company’s data, users who watch music videos on the platform are highly likely to stream and share the songs.

A while ago, Spotify also launched Offline Backup, a feature that could make your bucks even more worthy. It lets you play cached music offline by creating a personalized playlist from recently streamed songs without extra downloads. It’s available globally on Android and iOS, and even on car platforms like Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

And to make it worth your bucks even more, there are a lot of interesting features that are currently in beta for paid users: AI DJ and AI Playlist, to name a few. Respectively, these feature lets AI voice curate your music listening and streaming sessions, and make you playlists.