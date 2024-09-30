Allavsoft Video Downloader Review: Is It a Reliable Service?

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

In this Allavsoft video downloader review, let’s find out if it’s a must-have for media enthusiasts.

You’ll need such an app if you often struggle to listen to your favorite music or videos online during travels or in low bandwidth areas. There are many options on the internet but are they all safe and affordable?

I’ve tested many, including Allavsoft. It’s an all-in-one multimedia downloader, converter, merger, and screen recorder. It works on most Windows and Mac devices.

During my research, the tool supported over 1,000 websites, like Deezer, Spotify, YouTube, Soundcloud, OnlyFans, Crunchyroll, Twitter, Dailymotion, BBC, Udemy, etc.

Pros Cons Saves online videos and music from popular websites. Doesn’t support high-quality music downloads from Spotify as claimed by users on Trustpilot. Offers a free trial for up to five downloads and up to five minutes of media conversion. Some users have reported substandard technical support. Available in 15+ popular languages. When websites update their content hosting and distribution protocols, the software might not work. You must wait for an app upgrade. It can merge F4F files into MP4 videos. Crashes intermittently on macOS Catalina. Easy to learn and use, with virtually zero learning curve. TikTok clips often download with watermarks. A lightweight app that doesn’t consume much system resources during standby or downloads. The developer might take some time to roll out an update to meet the requirements of newer Windows or Mac operating systems.

Get Allavsoft for free for Windows and Mac here!

Disclaimer: Online videos and music come with copyright restrictions. This software review is for educational purposes and only to test if the tool delivers as it promises. Please check with the content owner before downloading any copyrighted content.

Allavsoft Video Downloader Features

Before we dive into the details, let’s review the overall features you can expect, such as:

One-click video and audio downloads using URLs.

using URLs. Bulk downloads by copying and pasting content links.

by copying and pasting content links. Resuming downloads .

. Video previews.

Putting the PC to sleep, hibernate, or shutting down once tasks are complete.

once tasks are complete. Unthrottled speed .

. Preserving video chapters as you see on YouTube.

as you see on YouTube. Scheduling.

VR 360 video support.

Download Online Clips

Allavsoft Download is primarily URL-based. You need to select the video URL on the web browser or the YouTube sharing dialog box. As you highlight the hyperlink, the software automatically updates it in the Paste URL field. If the content is supported, the large download button will become blue instead of grey.

By default, the tool automatically selects the following content quality settings:

Download Quality: Best available.

Best available. Save to: The default Allavsoft directory in the Windows Documents folder.

You can also install its browser extensions for Google Chrome and Mozilla Firefox for integrated online videos that don’t easily show the content hyperlink.

Convert Videos

Once you’ve downloaded an online clip, the next challenge is whether it’ll play.

This is where the Convert feature steps in. It offers one-click conversions for the following popular devices and media players:

Android

Apple TV

iPad

iPhone

iPod

PS3

PSP

Xbox

Zune

XVID player

Matroska player

VLC media player

QuickTime player

Windows media player.

The Convert feature also allows you to increase or decrease the output file’s audio level and split clips by time stamps.

Merge F4F Video Fragments

The Allavsoft Merge feature lets you join fragments of F4F files into a complete video file, like MP4, AVI, VOB, etc. Therefore, if you stream content using Adobe’s HTTP Dynamic Streaming (HDS) technology or have downloaded a large file in F4F fractions, you should try this.

Many popular YouTube downloaders, like CleverGet and YT Saver, lack this feature. You’ll find the merger function in various video editing software for Windows 11 but those come with a hefty subscription fee.

Screen Recorder

Allavsoft includes a free screen recording tool for those strict websites that rarely allow video or audio downloads. Also, you can use it to capture actions on your PC screen for instructional videos.

The functionality is simple as it only includes screen, system audio, and selected area recording.

Some of the best video downloaders for Windows 10, like 4K, SnapDownloader, and ByClick , don’t provide this thoughtful feature.

Interface

Overall, its user interface is intuitive enough for new users. When you copy a link, the Paste URL field of the Download tab automatically registers it. You only need to hit the large arrow button.

The UI is also minimalistic, although a bit old-fashioned. You can easily switch to full-screen mode from the default size. Furthermore, the major features have been separated into tabs for convenience.

The app doesn’t waste your time by taking you through unnecessary steps. Most features, like Download, Convert, and Merge require just a couple of clicks to complete. Also, it’s pretty easy to remember where the key features and their buttons are since the UI elements have been arranged thoughtfully.

However, the tool lacks major accessibility features. Also, you can’t navigate using just a keyboard.

Customer Support

Allavsoft offers email-based billing and technical support. Fortunately, the response rate is quite fast. The email support team even replies on odd hours and weekends.

I tested how swiftly I could get a reply by submitting a support form. I got a reply within two hours.

However, the support team might not be up to the mark, especially when it comes to communication. Native English speakers might find it a little challenging to understand the email content.

Also, various Trustpilot reviews show that the support staff often shares a scripted email with most users. So, there’s a lack of personalization. If you’re looking for premium customer support, the Allavsoft team is surely not it.

Pricing

Allavsoft is available for free for evaluation purposes. The developer expects that you test the tool extensively before buying a paid license. If you change your mind after the purchase or just don’t like the service, you can’t issue a refund.

Here are the paid license options for both Windows and Mac devices:

1-Month License: It unlocks all the features for $19.99 for up to two devices .

It unlocks all the features for for . 1-Year License: You can use the tool for unlimited downloads and conversions for the whole year at $29.99 . The activation code works for up to two devices .

You can use the tool for unlimited downloads and conversions for the whole year at . The activation code works for . Lifetime License: For $59.99, you can use the software on up to three devices for a lifetime.

All subscription-based purchases renew automatically. You’ll get an email before the charge.

Moreover, it offers a 30-day refund guarantee only for technical problems. If the issue arises after one month, you won’t get a refund. However, the support team will help you fix it.

Allavsoft Video Downloader Review – Verdict

Allavsoft is one of the best choices if you’re looking for an affordable and simple online video downloader. It saved all the clips in just a few clicks. I also appreciated the extra functionalities, like screen recording and video merging.

However, its outdated UI style might repel you at first. It also lacks advanced features, like proxy configuration to bypass geo-restrictions and automatic clip download pop-ups.

If you’ve tried the software after reading this review and found it helpful, don’t forget to comment.