Audio Overview on Google's NotebookLM can now turn your boring lectures into interesting podcasts—with more control

Google has been revamping users’ experience on NotebookLM, its AI-powered note-taking platform. The Mountain View tech giant added the ability to add YouTube URLs and audio files a while ago, and it seems like we’re about to see the launch of yet another feature.

With the revamped Audio Overview, you can now turn your lectures (or any document, for that matter), into a podcast-sounding audio file consisting of two AI hosts talking to each other.

That was announced back in September, but now, you can also ask to focus on certain topics/things on the document, and then listen to these Audio Overviews while working within NotebookLM. You can also add query sources, receive citations, and explore relevant quotes while listening without interrupting the AI-generated audio.

“Millions of people are already using NotebookLM to understand and engage with complex information, and today, we’re removing the product’s “Experimental” label and shipping another round of features,” Google says.

You can do so by adding at least one source to your NotebookLM and then tapping “Generate” for an automatic Audio Overview or “Customize” to give AI hosts instructions on how you want the AI podcast to sound.

Besides, Google also launched NotebookLM for Business, a big improvement from last year when it struggled with basic tasks like resume analysis and only accepted PDFs and text.

Unlike the free NotebookLM, this paid version gets a few revamps and features that are designed for businesses, organizations, and universities, like enterprise-grade protection. The pilot program for the version is now open with general availability and pricing info coming “later this year.”