AI use in medicine: Healthcare workers prefer AI to tackle heavy admin paperwork, says Google

The AI use in the medical field isn't too far off.

Like it or hate it, the AI use in the field of medicine does not seem to be too far off—especially generative AI that could automate tasks like creating and finding documents.

Sure, AI does not immediately cure illness, but it can (at least) ease up the burden of hospital workers. Google has just released a new study detailing how generative AI is seen as a positive solution to help with tasks like document creation, record searches, and faster prior authorizations.

According to the study, at least 91% of providers and 97% of payors see generative AI as a positive solution for these tasks alone. That could help, as healthcare professionals spend over 33% of their week on paperwork, with doctors and nurses averaging 28 hours and insurance staff 36 hours.

“The general public feels the same, with 72% of respondents saying using AI is a worthwhile way to allow their healthcare providers more time to talk to them,” Google says in a separate blog post.

The study was conducted via an online survey for Google from August 26 to September 9, 2024, involving 821 healthcare providers, 209 payors, and 2,079 US adults, all at a 95% confidence level.

There’s also a consensus that people generally like the idea of using AI in healthcare: 58% thinking using AI for paperwork is a good idea and 85% want healthcare providers to spend more time with patients instead of on admin tasks. Plus, 72% believe AI can improve care quality, and 80% want to know when AI is used for admin work.

And it’s not the only application that AI has in the medical field. Google is also using AI to help prevent blindness caused by diabetic retinopathy, a common complication for people with diabetes. The AI model, developed with partners like Aravind Eye Hospital and Rajavithi Hospital, has already supported over 600,000 screenings.

The Mountain View tech giant is now working with local healthcare providers in India and Thailand to expand access to deliver 6 million AI-supported screenings at no cost to patients over the next decade.