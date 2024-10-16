Chrome 130 now launched on Stable channel. What's new?

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

It’s that time once again. Google has just launched Chrome 130, the latest version of the browser, to the Stable channel after a period of beta testing.

The latest version brings a fix for at least 17 security flaws, coming to both Windows and Mac, as well as Linux in the coming days.

Among these, the most critical flaw is CVE-2024-9954, a high-severity use-after-free issue in the AI component, reported by a researcher known as DarkNavy, who received a $36,000 reward. The update also fixes several medium and low-severity vulnerabilities related to Web Authentication, UI, and other components.

For developers, Google said in another blog post that Chrome 130 brings key features like improved CSS capabilities, with flat tree lookup for container queries and support for CSS nesting.

The update also introduces new web API features, such as better error reporting in IndexedDB and enhanced picture-in-picture functionality. And, the browser now supports dual-source blending in WebGPU for advanced graphics applications.

As for Android, Google also launched the early Stable for Chrome 130, which is now available for “a small percentage of users” with the same security fixes that the desktop version has.

Chrome 129, the previous version, arrived not too long ago. The version recently addressed at least two high-severity vulnerabilities in the V8 JavaScript engine, one of which earned a researcher a $55,000 bounty.

Check out Chrome 130’s full changelog here.