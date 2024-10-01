Want to talk to your Copilot AI like ChatGPT's advanced voice mode? We've got some good news

The rollout of these features will start this month for Windows insiders

Microsoft has just launched the biggest, yet most impressive makeover of Copilot, its AI offering on Windows 11, 10, and mobile devices. Just as OpenAI launched the advanced voice mode for ChatGPT paid users and the humanoid Gemini Live from Google, Microsoft is back with a lot of new AI smarts for the AI.

The Redmond company has debuted the Copilot Voice, and as the name suggests, it lets you speak to the AI chatbot naturally with multiple voice options available. Initially available in English in several English-speaking countries, Copilot Voice will also launch in more regions and more languages in the future.

We’re also getting Copilot Vision, and it really goes hand-in-hand with the voice mode. It lets the AI “see” and interact with the content displayed on your screen, so you can ask questions about text, images, or whatever it is within your view.

Currently, Copilot Vision sessions are opt-in and ephemeral, meaning none of the content is stored or used for training. It’s initially available on a limited set of popular websites for select Copilot Pro paid subscribers in the US.

The redesign—which also goes live for mobile users on iOS and Android—includes a new card-based interface and customizable homepages, along with Copilot Daily for audio news summaries.

As for the controversial, all-knowing Recall, which could “recall” whatever you’ve done on your PCs by periodically taking snapshots, Microsoft says that Snapdragon-powered Copilot+ PCs will soon be able to see the feature starting this month, with availability for Intel and AMD PCs starting in November.

Also starting now, after sitting in the Release Preview for some months, the AI-friendly Windows 11 24H2 version has begun shipping to customers with ISO files available to download.