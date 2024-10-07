Qualcomm's latest A7 Elite platform merges AI & Wi-Fi 7 tech for faster internet

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Qualcomm, one of the biggest players in the AI industry, has just launched a new wireless networking platform. Called the Networking Pro A7 Elite, the San Diego mentions that the solution combines Wi-Fi 7 tech & AI for better & faster connectivity, both at homes & offices.

Qualcomm says that the A7 Elite platform boasts a powerful (unmentioned) AI co-processor that’s capable of 40 TOPS (trillion operations per second) of processing power. For context, Qualcomm’s most high-end chip for a Copilot+ PC, the 12-core Snapdragon X Elite, is capable of 45 TOPS, while competitors like the AMD Ryzen AI 300 series can deliver up to 50 TOPS.

The A7 Platform also combines components like 10G Fiber and 5G into one platform for an easier, more responsive, and privacy-focused networking experience with support through the Qualcomm AI Hub.

“The platform, designed with developers and ecosystem partners in mind, accelerates market entry and fosters AI-enhanced application development,” the company mentions, saying that it’ll show the platform at the Network X event in Paris which will be held between October 8 & 10, 2024.

Currently in sampling, for the time being, the A7 Elite platform also integrates edge AI capabilities for better connectivity and device intelligence in smart homes. That means, with all these techs in mind, your connected devices can perform AI-driven tasks without needing additional AI-enabled hardware, which can be costly.

Wi-Fi 7 is the current industry standard as more smart home devices, IoT applications, and high-def media consumption become commonplace. It offers faster speed (up to 33 GB/s) by up to four times its predecessor, the Wi-Fi 6, and supports the multi-link operation, too, with 320 MHz channel bandwidth and 4K QAM modulation.