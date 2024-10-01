Best AI for Social Media Management: 10 Powerful Tools

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Whether you’re an individual, influencer, or marketing agency, managing social media takes time and creativity. Fortunately, I tested the best AI for social media management.

The following tools and platforms take all the hard work out of managing multiple accounts, composing effective content, and understanding your metrics. After trying every solution possible, here’s my 10 top picks:

Socials AI Capabilities Integrations Platform Ease of Use Free Trial Hootsuite 8 Full post generation 100+ Web & Mobile 3/5 Free tools & 30-day trial Rapidely 5 Full post generation Limited Web 4/5 5-day Sprout Social 9 Strategy & Suggestions 33 Web & Mobile 3.5/5 30-day CoSchedule 11 Full post generation 35+ Web & Mobile 3/5 Limited free plan FeedHive 8 Full post generation 2 Web 3/5 7-day Vista Social 12 Reformatting 11 + Zapier Web & Mobile 3.5/5 14-day Buffer 12 Strategy & Suggestions 20+ Web & Mobile 5/5 Limited free plan Ocoya 8 Full post generation 23 + Zapier Web 3.5/5 7-day Audiense 1 Advanced X/Twitter reports Data export only Web 4/5 3 Free Reports SocialBee 11 Full post generation 17 Web & Mobile 4/5 14-day

10 Best AI for Social Media Management Platforms

From comprehensive platforms for large businesses, to smaller solutions for individuals, the following AI-powered social media management tools offer something for everyone:

Hootsuite is a long running social media management solution that helps you streamline your presence across multiple platforms. Its comprehensive suite integrates many AI tools and has an advanced post scheduler.

It can recommend content ideas and topics, automatically respond to comments, and curate relevant content to share with your audience. What’s more, the AI can generate entire posts with a few clicks.

Its AI-powered post optimization feature also suggests hashtags and optimal posting times to help increase engagement and reach.

I like the Insights it offers, which crunches the numbers to help you understand audience engagement, sentiment, and competitor activity.

Hootsuite offers content marketing beyond just social media, so it’s not for everyone if you already have that covered.

Some tools are free, such as its AI caption generator, but for the full experience plans start from $99/mo for 1 admin and 10 connected social media accounts.

Pros Cons Comprehensive AI content creation and suggestions Not the cheapest Endless integrations More of a learning curve Some free tools and 30-day free trial Full content marketing might not be needed

Get Hootsuite

2. Rapidely – Best AI for Instagram Reels

Another comprehensive AI-powered solution is Rapidely. This surprisingly affordable social media management platform guides you through every step. From content ideas to scheduling, then replies and engagement after publishing.

The web-based dashboard is easy to navigate, whether creating the overall strategy, diving into analytics, or managing your team’s workflow and calendar.

Its AI can even generate full drafts from your connected profiles, as well as populating a month’s worth of content for scheduling. However, you get the freedom to manually edit everything.

While it supports the most popular social media networks, its AI Instagram features are most notable. You can create engaging reels in minutes using its collection of trending audios.

That’s without mentioning its AI caption generator, carousel maker, and other templates that are tailored for different social networks and post types.

I found its engagement features to be a cut above the rest. You don’t just get feed after feed or a confusing central inbox. Rather, it monitors comments and mentions that might require immediate responses, such as questions, DMs, or negative sentiments.

With a 5-day free trial and plans starting from just $9/mo, Rapidely is one of the most affordable AI for social media management solutions. Especially considering the suite of features available.

Pros Cons Affordable pricing No mobile app Intuitive dashboard Limited non-social integrations Excellent audio for Reels feature

Get Rapidely

3. Sprout Social – Best for Monitoring Brand and Industry

Sprout Social is web and mobile based and is suitable for individuals and large agencies alike. It’s full of powerful AI features, though it excels at in-built replies. For example, if a customer asks a question through a social media channel, the AI replies with pre-written responses.

I found its listening tool to also be especially useful. This tracks mentions of your brand, competitors, and industry-related topics across multiple social media platforms, giving you valuable insights into performance and the current trends.

Its content curation feature uses AI to recommend relevant content from external sources that you can share through social media accounts to maintain engagement. Meanwhile, its AI-driven insights help you understand your audience and social media performance in a visual and actionable way.

Although it doesn’t generate posts for you, the AI assistant makes useful recommendations before you hit publish.

You can schedule posts, collaborate with other brands and influencers, and use its SproutLink feature as your link-in-bio.

Sprout Social also integrates with other useful tools, such as Salesforce for CRM and Tableau for even deeper analytics and data visualization.

The standard plan includes a free trial and then costs $249/mo for 1 admin and 5 social media accounts.

Pros Cons Tracks your accounts and trends Expensive Advanced AI replies Lacks full content generation Facilitates collaborative campaigns

Get Sprout Social

4. CoSchedule – Best for Complete Marketing

CoSchedule is an ambitious all-in-one marketing platform that includes social media management, and an AI assistant called Mia.

It’s a complete content generator. Mia helps you generate content ideas, outline or write entire social media posts, draft ad copy, or even craft blog posts.

Its Social Calendar lets you create, schedule, and publish social media posts to all your accounts. Best of all, this includes AI to craft more engaging messages that convert. You can also generate calendars for different team members and clients, depending on your goals.

CoSchedule’s analytics dashboard provides you with an overview of your social and other content’s performance, including engagement, impressions, and reach.

I also like that you can reply to social media comments directly from your Social Conversations Inbox. Mia offers suggested responses based on the sentiment and content of the message.

To understand the current conversation around your brand, its Social Engagement Report tracks and monitors different platforms for your accounts, competition, and overall industry.

Although it requires some input, you can even set up keyword searches and receive alerts whenever those keywords are mentioned on social media.

CoSchedule offers a free forever plan for 1 admin, 2 social profiles, and 15 scheduled posts a month. Pricing starts from as little as $29/mo.

Pros Cons Free plan and affordable pricing Not necessary for social-only marketers Full AI content creator Number of features can be overwhelming Listening and standard analytics

Get CoSchedule

5. FeedHive – Best for Repurposing Social Media Content

FeedHive is a good AI social media manager that’s strength comes from curating and repurposing existing posts for unique content.

Content recycling can take your old posts and ideas, giving them a fresh spin with updated and trending info. You can also do the same for posts made by others, giving it your unique voice and branding.

At its core is an AI writing assistant that works much like a chatbot, generating social media posts based on your prompts.

Its standout feature is conditional posting. This lets you set parameters such as: If X post reaches X number of people, automatically reply with a link to a product. The options are endless and can be left on autopilot.

FeedHive has all the core features, including post scheduling and a calendar view, analytics, as well as some nice extras. For example, AI “post performance predictions” rate how likely your post is to succeed, so you can re-tune it for maximum reach and engagement.

Plans start at an affordable $19/mo for a single creator and 4 social media accounts, though you’ll need the more expensive $29/mo Brand plan to unlock the AI features.

Pros Cons Excels and recycling content Lacks mobile app Powerful AI writing assistant Limited non-social integrations Conditional posting feature

Get FeedHive

6. Vista Social – Best at Multi-platform Formatting

The Vista Social platform is available on the web and mobile, offering post scheduling, replying, and performance insights.

You can connect your accounts from Yelp, Trustpilot, TikTok, Pinterest, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, OpenTable, YouTube, Reddit, and more.

Its AI excels at re-purposing social media posts from one network to another, rather than generating the initial content itself. Nonetheless, it shaves off tons of time if, for example, you need to reformat a long Reddit post for Twitter.

You don’t have to prompt blindly, as the AI assistant will offer suggestions, such as “write and Instagram caption,” and it will meet those specifications. Its accuracy and tone are second to none as it’s powered by ChatGPT.

Vista Social’s social media listening feature eavesdrops on what people are saying about your brand and you can set up alerts in case you need to respond.

As well as social media, I like that it incorporates the major review sites, so you can keep tabs on your online reputation and address customer or user concerns.

Vista has all the basics covered, but you can expand its functionality greatly by integrating with Zapier, which is a bridge to countless business and workflow apps.

Pricing starts at $39/mo for 1 admin and 8 social media profiles.

Pros Cons Supports 12 social networks Not the cheapest Excels at cross-channel formatting No-social integrations rely on Zapier Integrates with review sites

Get Vista Social

7. Buffer – Best Post Editor Interface

Buffer is another AI social media management platform that you can use via the web or mobile app.

Its post creation layout is one of the best I’ve seen. You select the social network, write the post with suggestions from the AI, and it has all the features available before scheduling or posting live. It even detects what the network might be, if you just jump in typing.

For example, when doing a Facebook post, it keeps to the length, allows you to drag-and-drop images and videos, add tags, and see it all in a preview on the right.

Existing posts and drafts can then quickly be converted for another network, with the assistant on the left offering helpful shortcuts like “Shorten for Twitter.”

Buffer separates ideas from drafts and clicking the bulb icon prompts the AI to come up with fresh ideas when stuck for inspiration.

It includes recurring and repurposed posts, topic arcs, which creates several posts for the same theme, and the ability to reply to posts within Buffer.

It also has detailed insights to gauge performance and growth, with AI suggestions on how to improve. As well as social media you can also create landing pages.

Buffer is available for free for 3 channels, but to unlock engagement and analytics, you can start from $6/mo per channel.

Pros Cons Very easy to use AI functions as a companion not full post writer Create landing pages Per channel pricing model adds up Free plan to start

Get Buffer

8. Ocoya – Best Social Media Templates

Ocoya offers a comprehensive suite of tools for social content creation, scheduling, and analytics.

Rather than straight AI prompting yourself, the AI copywriter tool lets you start with over 50 templates. These range from a basic caption for an Instagram post to tasks like re-writing text. It also includes options for images, videos, and music, depending on the post.

Overall, nothing is missing in terms of common social media channels and their parameters.

You can begin writing your post or prompt the AI to generate it for you. It displays a preview on the right, which you can customize and touch up with media, emojis, etc.

If you hate deciding on hashtags, then the hashtag generator is a lifesaver. These remain relevant and tap into the current trends.

Ocoya supports 8 social media platforms and provides tons of integrations for your existing stack.

All it lacks is a good method to reply to posts or engage via an inbox.

Individuals can start with 5 profiles for $19/mo and the 7-day free trial gives you a chance to test its features.

Pros Cons Useful templates and full post generation Lacks mobile app Great Hashtag generator Lacks conversation inbox Lots of non-social integrations

Get Ocoya

9. Audiense – Best for Twitter/ X Insights

Although it only supports X (Twitter), Audiense deserves an honorable mention due to the depth of data it provides.

Once you’ve connected an account, it digs deep into your followers, segmenting them into demographics, socioeconomic class, interests, and even personality traits.

You also get insights into your followers’:

Brand Affinity: Learning which big brands and influencers they follow or are interested in.

Learning which big brands and influencers they follow or are interested in. Media Affinity: Which news organizations they engage with the most.

Which news organizations they engage with the most. Favorite Content: Do they prefer videos, images, or text? It even breaks down the most used emojis.

The upshot is that you can learn so much about your audience, it’s almost impossible not to create engaging content that feeds their algorithmic tastes.

The web-based platform also allows you to manage your account and find relevant users to engage with or follow.

Its free plan permits 3 reports to be generated, while premium plans start at $49/mo.

Pros Cons Deepest X/Twitter insights available Not a full social media manager Get started for free Doesn’t support any other social networks

Get Audiense

10. SocialBee – Best AI for Social Media Management

If you’re looking to streamline and grow your or your client’s social media presence with a comprehensive range of AI-powered features, SocialBee should be top of your list.

Its Copilot generates a whole strategy based on just a bit of background info. Then through integrations with the likes of Canva and Unsplash, you get instant access to stunning visuals for posts tailored to all common social platforms.

If you provide details such as your niche, target audience, relevant hashtags, and a few starter topics, it will even generate the posts itself. With a bit of extra prompting and manual editing, it cuts the time it takes to create engaging posts considerably.

Not only can you schedule posts in advance, but the AI suggests the optimal time to do so. You and your team get full oversight via a visual calendar and the dashboard makes it easy to switch between individual profiles and their schedules.

You can refine your strategy as you go thanks to powerful analytics. View the broad strokes such as average reach or best post type or dig deeper into individual post performance with visual graphs and the ability to export the data.

SocialBee monitors all your profiles in real-time, allowing you to scroll every feed, reply to important messages, and know when a profile is being mentioned.

Start with the demo and 14-day free trial before committing to plans from $29/mo.

Pros Cons AI available through every step Mobile app more limited than web Supports 11 social networks Sometimes lags 14-day free trial

Get SocialBee

How I chose the Best AI for Social Media Management

With so many options, choosing the best AI for social media management can be tough. I focused on platforms that are easy to use and implement AI effectively to streamline workflows. I also included budget-friendly options and tools to meet all sizes of teams.

This is what you should look out for:

AI Capabilities – Not all AI is made the same. The average AI chatbot can formulate a social media post. I chose tools geared specifically for social media management, including human-like content creation, tailored suggestions, and automation.

Scheduling – Scheduling posts in advance saves time and can help maintain consistency and posting at the best times of the day. The ability to customize schedules, view the schedule in a calendar, and preview posts, are all things to consider.

Multi Accounts and Channels – Good social media management tools support multiple accounts across all popular social platforms. While some are more finely tuned to, say Instagram, you must be able to reach as many people as possible via multiple platforms.

Collaboration – Unless you’re flying solo, the ability for the whole team to have access to the dashboard is key. Look out for good admin features, such as permission levels, task assignments, and even the ability to connect with clients, ad partners, and other interested parties.

Interaction – Another good feature is the ability to interact with social media accounts from within the management dashboard. Replying to and otherwise engaging with posts without needing the individual apps is a time saver. Add AI into the mix to find relevant engagements and compose replies, and you’re onto a winner.

Analytics – To successfully manage social media accounts, you need to know what posts are successful and where to improve. You need actionable insights into what all the data means. The best platforms gather the numbers and help you move forward.

Integrations – Agencies and businesses have other operations outside of social media. If not included natively, I considered platforms that integrate with other marketing and business tools. I.e., CRM, email marketing, and project management software.

Customization – AI should always be considered a companion not do-it-all solution. My picks allow you to use AI when you need it, with enough control and customization to ensure there’s room for personal flare and oversight.

Ease of Use – AI is here to help, not to confuse. Before including any tool in this list, it had to be intuitive and relatively easy to pick up and use right away. If you have to spend hours learning how to prompt the AI or find all the other management settings, it’s not for you.

Pricing – Comprehensive AI for social media management costs money, but the price ranges can vary greatly. It’s important for a solution to meet your requirements, have a variety of plans to scale up, but that’s competitively priced too. Also look for free trials or demos to try before you buy.

Conclusion

The best AI for social media management depends on your goals, but you can’t go wrong with comprehensive platforms like SocialBee or Rapidely. They are easy to use and are scalable for your needs.

Hootsuite and CoSchedule takes things beyond just social media with non-social integrations and broader content marketing features. Meanwhile, Audiense homes in on just X, formerly Twitter.

Individuals or those on a low budget can benefit from free plans from the likes of Buffer.

Most offer free trials, so it can’t hurt to shop around to find the best solution for you.