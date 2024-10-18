Months after Mac launch, ChatGPT app on Windows is finally a thing

It's now available for Plus, Enterprise, Team, and Edu users.

OpenAI first launched the ChatGPT app on Mac months ago during the Spring Update event, besides demo-ing the humanoid advanced voice mode. And now, the ChatGPT app on Windows is finally coming, and select paid users can access the app’s early version.

The Microsoft-backed AI startup announced that Plus, Enterprise, Team, and Edu users can take this new Windows app for a tryout. You can also summon the app using the Alt + Space shortcut and ten continue the conversations from the app’s main window.

While the app is in its early release, some features like voice feature, integration with Google Drive and OneDrive, and third-party authentication in GPT Builder are not yet available but will be added later.

“We plan to launch the full experience to all ChatGPT users later this year,” OpenAI promises, saying that the app also integrates smoothly with other Windows apps. You can download ChatGPT on Windows via the Microsoft Store.

OpenAI chose to release the ChatGPT desktop app for Mac before Windows, even with Microsoft’s huge investment in them. This makes sense as a smart business move to win over Apple as a client, which happened when Apple later integrated ChatGPT’s AI smarts into iPhones and other products.

On Mac, however, the ChatGPT desktop app’s launch was a lot rockier than expected. Security researchers were worried as the app had a security flaw that allowed plain text storage of conversations and other apps could access ChatGPT conversations without encryption. OpenAI said in another update that it’s encrypting the chats.