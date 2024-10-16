With Lenovo AI Now, you can turn your PC into local AI assistant instead of relying on cloud

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Lenovo arrived big at the Tech World 2024 event. The Hong Kong-based tech giant showcased Lenovo AI Now, its local AI agent, alongside more proof of concepts like AI Mouse, Home AI Brain, and AI Buddy.

Built on Meta’s Llama 3.1 model, Lenovo AI Now is an AI agent that turns your PC into a smart assistant using a local Large Language Model (LLM) based on Meta’s model. That means, all interactions will occur locally without relying on the cloud for data privacy, as Microsoft has also made a local version of Copilot possible, although some tasks may still involve cloud processing.

With Lenovo AI Now, you can automate tasks like managing documents, transcribing online meetings, and controlling your device through natural language prompts. You can interact with Lenovo AI Now using simple voice commands, and it’ll soon be available in late 2024 as a free download “for select Lenovo AI PCs.”

And here’s another highlight from the event. The company also demonstrated some of its latest AI concepts. We saw a glimpse of concepts like AI Mouse, Home AI Brain, and AI Buddy, as shown below.

As the name suggests, AI Mouse can adapt to your gestures and preferences for more intuitive interaction when using the mouse. The Home AI Brain serves as a one-stop hub for smart home management that lets you control and integrate to various devices, with the AI Buddy—a personalized virtual assistant that learns your habits to give you better suggestions and assistance.

Lenovo also taps the Intel Core Ultra 200V series processor to power its latest ThinkPad X1 2-in-1 Gen 10 Aura Edition. It comes with a 14-inch display, up to 32GB LPDDR5x memory, Intel Arc graphics, and up to 2TB SSD.