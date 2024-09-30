Best Phone Tracking Software for PC: Personal and Business Apps

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

The best phone tracking software for PC can help you easily keep track of your devices remotely. Whether you’re a concerned parent looking to monitor your child’s whereabouts or a business owner seeking to optimize your company’s mobile device usage, I’ve got you covered.

I tested the leading solutions and narrowed down ten top picks for personal and business use. Here’s everything you need to know.

Best Phone Tracking Software for PC for Personal Use

Personal use software is aimed at individuals tracking their own devices or of their children or family members. Here’s my top five:

Monitoring Features GPS Cam & Audio Ease of Use Price AirDroid Parental Control Socials, Calls, Texts Map & Geofence Yes 5/5 From $9.99/mo + Trial Spyic Socials, Calls, Texts Map & Geofence No 4.5/5 $39.99/mo Hoverwatch Socials, Calls, Texts Map & Geofence Screenshots 4/5 From $29.95/mo MEu Full remote access Yes Yes 3/5 From $2.99/mo Qustodio Calls & Texts Map & Geofence No 4/5 $54.95/yr

1. AirDroid Parental Control – Best Phone Tracking for Parental Control

If you’re looking for a comprehensive parental control solution that excels in digital protection and remote safeguarding, consider AirDroid Parental Control.

The mobile app can track and control both Android and iOS devices. This includes phones, tablets, and iPads.

Simply download it on Google Play or the Apple App Store, register it on your parent device, and use the QR code to download and link your child’s device.

The Kid’s Phone Screen feature allows you to keep an eye on your child’s device usage in real-time. Moreover, you can turn on one-way sound to listen in and gain access to the target phone’s cameras.

The tool also syncs app notifications so you can monitor everything from text messages and calls to social media activity.

Thanks to GPS tracking and a visual map, you’ll always know where your child is and can see the routes they’ve taken, with 30 days of history. Geofence mode allows you to set a safe location perimeter, alerting you if they travel outside the area.

Other key features include:

App and website monitoring and blocking

Downtime for limiting non-essential device usage

Specific app time limits and schedules

Notifications for low battery, offline devices, restricted app attempts and requests, and straying from Geofence.

What’s more, you get daily and weekly reports for a visual overview of your child’s activity

AirDroid Parental Control has a limited free plan, while premium plans start from $9.99/mo. AirDroid Business is also available for endpoint device management.

Pros Cons Comprehensive remote access Two device limit on the monthly plan Tracks child’s location Monitor activity and apply restrictions

2. Spyic – Best Phone Tracking Software with Web Dashboard

Unlike a lot of phone tracking software, Spyic doesn’t require you to download its software. Instead, you can access it via its convenient web dashboard on any device.

You can install the remote spy app on Android and iOS devices.

It tracks your children’s location via GPS and monitors all vital information. You can count on call and SMS tracking, social media monitoring, and it provides alerts based on your preferences.

Moreover, you can set a Geofence to ensure your child doesn’t go outside their permitted zone.

One of its standout features is the SIM tracker. This lets you know if your child or a potential thief has changed the SIM card. It reveals the new network and IMEI number, as well as the device’s location.

As long as you first have access to the target device, the app will run discreetly in the background without the user’s knowledge.

Additionally, you can get regular activity reports.

Spyic offers a free demo of the web dashboard and plans start from $39.99/mo or $99.99 a year for one device.

Pros Cons No need to download software No remote camera access Comprehensive tracking features Some features are limited on iOS Monitor activity and apply restrictions Quite pricey

3. Hoverwatch – Best Phone Tracker with Keylogger for PC

Hoverwatch has all the main features of a good phone tracker together with a keylogger for PC tracking. That means you can monitor all your kids’ devices, including their computer.

For Android and iOS phones, you get access to GPS location, calls, text messages, and social media accounts.

Best of all, you can remotely use the target phone’s camera. Each time the user opens their screen, it secretly takes a picture using the camera facing them.

This is particularly helpful if someone else is using the device and safety might be a concern.

Furthermore, it can track the phone even with a switched SIM card.

You can easily keep an eye on up to five different devices at once. This can be any combination of smartphones, PCs, tablets, or laptops. It supports both Mac and Windows.

This powerful tool allows you to monitor not only your kids but also your employees and loved ones simultaneously.

It offers some limited free features, but plans start from $29.95/mo to track one device.

Pros Cons Supports PC tracking Drains target device’s battery considerably Capture photo on screen unlock Some features are limited on iOS Tracks phones when the SIM is switched

4. MEmu – Best Android Emulator with Phone Tracking

MEmu may seem a little different at first, as it’s primarily an Android emulator for gaming and full-screen app use.

However, tucked away is a powerful phone tracker that lets you track GPS location, take screenshots of the phone, and even record video remotely.

The visual map view shows your device or any linked target, and you can even find your friends if they’re contacts.

You can track two or more phones at the same time from your PC, but all devices must have MEmu installed. You’ll need access to your child’s accounts to set it up.

It keeps locations in a history log, and you can set up alerts for certain actions. For example, your son arriving home, or your husband is leaving work.

One drawback is that it’s not discreet and doesn’t run in the background.

As a full-blown Android emulator, it’s also a fun piece of software if you want to use a larger PC screen to use your phone.

Pros Cons Full remote tracking from PC Doesn’t support iOS Take screenshots and videos Will try to upsell its gaming features Location alerts feature App isn’t hidden on target device

5. Qustodio – Widest Range of Supported Devices for Tracking

Qustodio is a comprehensive tracking solution for safeguarding your children online. It excels at phone tracking but can also monitor lots of other devices. These include Android, iOS phones and iPads, Windows and Mac computers, Chromebook, and Kindle.

Its powerful filter feature allows you to control content and apps your children can access on their devices. By default, it already blocks mature content, gambling, violence, and other threats.

However, you can manually block apps, games, and websites you deem inappropriate.

You can use its features on your PC in real-time from its web dashboard. Here, you get an overview of apps and sites visited, search queries, YouTube activity, and screen time.

If you think your child is spending too much time online, it lets you set daily limits on a per app or site basis and schedule downtime to restrict the device completely. Its Activity Tracker summarizes the device usage.

What’s more, it logs calls and text messages, so you know exactly who your child is interacting with.

You can receive email reports daily, weekly, and monthly. Real-time alerts inform you when your child attempts to visit restricted content or encounters potential danger.

Furthermore, the GPS tracker lets you know where the target device is at all times on the map. Geofencing sets a permitted perimeter or list of approved locations.

After a limited trial, premium plans require a yearly subscription starting at $54.95/year.

Pros Cons Tracks computers not just phones No monthly plan Real-time monitoring and alerts Limited social media access Comprehensive filtering No camera or audio access

Best Phone Tracking Software for PC for Business Use

Businesses also need to track their employees and staff. Not just for safety, but to ensure their tasks are running smoothly. I narrowed down five of the best solutions for PC:

Monitoring Features GPS Integrations Ease of Use Price VeriClock Work Hours Map & Geofence Yes 4/5 From $15/mo AirDroid Business Full remote access Map & Geofence Kiosk Mode 4/5 $12 Per Device/yr Workforce Work Hours Map & Geofence QuickBooks Payroll 4/5 From $35/mo XNSPY Socials, Calls, Texts Map & Geofence No 3.5/5 From $29.99/mo + Trial Timeero Work Hours & Mileage Map & Geofence Messaging 3.5/5 From $4 per user/mo

1. VeriClock – Best for Remote Worker Hours Tracking

Vericlock is a web-based time tracking system for your employees’ work hours.

Employees can clock in and out using their smartphones or web browsers, eliminating the need for manual timesheets or specialized equipment. It supports Android and iOS devices, but even if an employee doesn’t have a smartphone, they can use SMS.

Through the easy-to-use web dashboard, you get real-time access to employee hours. This allows managers to view, verify, and report on their team’s time.

It’s suitable for businesses of all sizes, especially those with remote workforces. Not just office-style staff, but tradesmen, health workers, and those on shift but off-premises.

VeriClock supports GPS tracking and geofencing, so you know exactly where your workers are. Furthermore, workers can use their phones to add notes, take photos, and sign digital paperwork.

Additionally, it has a number of integrations for your workflow stack, and an open API.

VeriClock has a base price of $10/mo and then $5/mo per user.

Pros Cons GPS tracking and geo-fencing Some app features redirect to web browser Clock-in via SMS not just smartphones Lacks built-in find-phone feature Work-related app features like digital signatures

2. AirDroid Business – Best PC to Android Phone Tracking

AirDroid Business is an easy-to-use, centralized platform designed to help you monitor and secure your employees’ Android devices and data.

You can remotely access and control Android devices from the premises or anywhere you want admin control on Windows. This makes it easy to troubleshoot issues, make updates, and track devices.

It lets you manage which apps are installed, monitor staff usage and device health, and enhance security.

Depending on your business, Kiosk mode can lock down devices to run a single app or a specific set of apps, which is great for public-facing devices like point-of-sale terminals or digital signage.

AirDroid also lets you set instant notifications when its smart system spots anything out of the ordinary.

Moreover, device location tracking offers a helpful map view, so you can monitor routes and keep tabs on your supply chain. Geofencing ensures there are no unwarranted excursions.

From transportation and logistics to healthcare, AirDroid business has solutions for businesses of all types and sizes.

It’s available for $12 per device, per year.

Pros Cons Full remote access to Android from PC No iOS solution Advanced monitoring Pricing is based on per device, per year Kiosk mode for public facing devices

3. QuickBooks Workforce – Best Phone Tracking with Additional Integrations

Workforce is an excellent phone tracking solution for those who already have other QuickBooks tools in their stack.

It uses GPS to track the location of employees, team members, and other staff.

Managers can view employees’ locations on a map in real time.

It also includes geofencing, which allows you to set up virtual boundaries around job sites. Employees are automatically clocked in and out when they enter or leave these areas.

Even when your team goes off the grid, Workforce keeps tracking their movements. The app stores location data locally while employees are offline and then syncs it automatically once they’re back online.

Phone tracking also syncs with Workforce’s other features. Employees can clock in and out or request time off using their mobile app or the web dashboard. You can review and approve everything within the platform, ensuring that payroll is accurate and up to date.

Furthermore, it integrates seamlessly with QuickBooks Payroll, so approved timesheets are automatically pulled into payroll for processing.

Pricing starts from $35 a month and can be bundled with other Intuit QuickBooks suites.

Pros Cons Geofencing with alerts GPS history doesn’t follow established routes Integrates with other QuickBooks tools Less attractive to non-QuickBooks users Intutiive web or app-based dashboards

4. XNSPY – Best Worker Activity Monitoring

XNSPY is designed to know exactly what your workers are doing on their Android or iOS devices.

Its strong point is monitoring social media usage, supporting over 12 apps. These include Snapchat, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and more.

It also lets you monitor emails, take screenshots, record the screen, and even access multimedia files.

If you want to know if an employee is where they should be, the GPS tracker offers an intuitive map and location history. Moreover, you can check call logs to ensure they’re using their work phone for work and not personal calls.

In the case of an emergency, it can even record calls or you can listen in to the device’s surroundings.

Although monitoring should be disclosed, the app itself functions in the background with no obvious signs. However, you get alerts and reports when their activity breaks company policy.

Try the demo to get a feel for the interface before purchasing a premium plan for $29.99/mo.

Pros Cons Comprehensive remote access Different plans for Android and iOS Visual GPS tracking Must be upfront to not breach employee privacy Call recording feature

5. Timeero – Best Business GPS Phone Tracking for Drivers

Timeero is my top pick for GPS tracking of driver phones thanks to its simple app and web dashboard.

Its GPS works in real-time to track precise location, schedules, and job information. This comes with a full location history with routes and visual mapping.

Available on iOS and Android, Timeero’s mobile app works offline and supports multiple languages.

Locations are updated every 5-10 minutes or when an employee moves more than 150 feet.

The magic happens in the cloud, allowing you to see who’s working and where they are. You can easily adjust job schedules on the fly and quickly tackle any suspicious activities the moment they pop up.

What’s more, if an employee tries to trick the system by turning off location services or closing the app, Timeero steps in and clocks them out instantly. Plus, both the employee and manager get notified.

Other useful features include:

Segmentation – A breakdown of employee journeys into individual stops, with a detailed look at their driving habits, like speed, timestamps, and time spent at each location.

– A breakdown of employee journeys into individual stops, with a detailed look at their driving habits, like speed, timestamps, and time spent at each location. Geofencing – Sets a perimeter to prevent fraudulent timecards.

– Sets a perimeter to prevent fraudulent timecards. Legal Regulation – E.g., complying with California law on overtime and breaks.

– E.g., complying with California law on overtime and breaks. Messaging – Message workers and team members within Timeero for efficient collaboration.

– Message workers and team members within Timeero for efficient collaboration. Advanced reports for time worked, mileage traveled, and job costs – This helps streamline accurate payroll documentation.

Try the 14-day trial and proceed to a premium plan, starting from $4 per user per month.

Pros Cons Advanced GPS tracking with notifications Only suitable for driving related work Produces accurate payroll reports Built-in messaging

How To Choose the Best Phone Tracking Software for PC

I limited my testing to tools that either come with a web dashboard or dedicated PC software, so you can access tracking features using your computer.

Here’s what you should prioritize:

Ease of Use – I narrowed my picks to platforms that are easy to set up and use. Intuitive interfaces, visual maps, and remote controls are all important. If there’s lag and features that are hard to find, go for another service.

No Rooting – Installing tracking software and rooting the device can be a complex and time-consuming process. I focused on solutions that can be installed quickly, without any technical expertise.

Stealthiness – Where possible, choose software with a stealth mode that hides the app’s presence on the target device. Still, you should have a conversation with your child or make it an employee policy, explaining the benefits of tracking.

GPS Tracking – All good tracking software needs the ability to access the target phone’s GPS to give accurate location data. Without this, you’d need to rely on full remote control.

Alerts and Reports – You can’t be monitoring devices 24/7, so alerts help you know when the target device is being used in concerning ways. Likewise, reports are great for summarizing device usage at regular intervals.

Real-time Access – If you can access the target device in real-time, you can get all the information you need right away. The best phone tracking software for PC never leaves you waiting, putting your family or employees at risk.

Camera and Sound – Accessing a phone’s camera and sound is the ultimate safety and tracking measure. If you can view and listen to the surroundings, take screenshots of the screen, or record, you get peace of mind and evidence if something goes bad.

Social and Site Control – Both employees and children may access sites and social media apps when they shouldn’t. It’s even worse if the content is inappropriate. The best phone tracking software can block certain content or limit screen time.

Full Remote Control – Having full remote control of a phone does raise privacy concerns, but it’s a necessary trade-off, especially when the aim is safe parenting. Many of my picks allow you to scroll and navigate through the device as if it were in your hand.

Find Phone Features – If a phone is lost or stolen, you’ll want to be able to locate it, even if the SIM card has been switched. Useful features include automatic screenshots of potential thieves when they try to unlock the screen.

Cross-Device Support – While different devices and operating systems might have different features, it’s key to choose a solution that supports multiple devices. Likewise, phones are a big concern, but the ability to monitor tablets and iPads, or even computers, is useful.

Business Features – When it comes to business phone tracking software, extra features like public facing apps, timesheet features, and integrations can streamline your workflows and operations.

Pricing – Pricing for phone tracking software varies greatly. I picked solutions that are competitively priced based on their features. Many offer free trials or at least a demo, so you can familiarize yourself with how it works. Unfortunately, free software is rare and often lacks enough features to make it worthwhile.

Privacy – Although tracking itself brings up some privacy concerns, the companies themselves need a robust privacy policy. This is especially true if any data is passing through or stored on their servers. I tried to find software with transparent privacy policies and solid encryption methods. Business trackers also need to comply with state laws.

Summary

Ultimately, the best phone tracking software for PC depends on your personal or business requirements.

For keeping children or other family members safe, you can’t go wrong with comprehensive solutions like Airdroid. However, if you want to go beyond phone tracking, Hoverwatch monitors PCs too.

On the business front, VeriClock is simple and powerful, offering GPS phone tracking and timesheet management.

Some apps, like Timeero, are more industry-specific, while QuickBooks Workforce integrates with your entire business stack.

What service do you prefer? Let me know in the comments below! You may also be interested in spy apps with similar functionalities.