Copilot Studio, available next month, soon lets you create & manage autonomous agents

Microsoft first announced Copilot Studio a while ago, in 2023. And now, the Redmond tech giant is expanding the platform’s capability: you can create and manage your own autonomous agents to make various business tasks a lot easier.

In the upcoming public preview starting November 2024, as Microsoft says, these agents can assist with roles like sales and customer services. You can also easily connect and customize these agents to fit your needs using data from Microsoft 365 to make your support more relevant.

The update includes ten new agents, which are integrated into Microsoft Dynamics 365, and are designed to assist with workflows in sales, service, finance, and supply chain management.

But still, the Redmond tech giant also explicitly mentions that these sales-related Copilot features do not necessarily mean that it’s trying to “automate the seller role.” But, rather let Copilot and agents give background assistance.

Sandeep Bhanot, Microsoft’s corporate VP, explains in another blog post how Copilot is helping sales teams increase revenue and work more efficiently. The usage of the AI assistant results in a 9.4% revenue boost per seller and a 20% increase in closing deals.

Microsoft says that over 60% of Fortune 500 companies are already using Microsoft 365 Copilot. The company says, “Copilot is your AI assistant — it works for you — and Copilot Studio enables you to easily create, manage and connect agents to Copilot.”

“Copilot is how you’ll interact with these agents, and they’ll do everything from accelerating lead generation and processing sales orders to automating your supply chain,” Microsoft adds.