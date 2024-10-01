You can now download ISO of AI-friendly Windows 11 24H2—general availability version

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

The release of Windows 11 24H2 is just around the corner. The AI-friendly update has been in the Release Preview for quite some time since May, and rumors have been circulating that the update is ready to be shipped soon.

The 24H3 version brings us a lot of new features here and there, like HDR background support, an energy saver, and improved Bluetooth Low Energy Audio connectivity. We’re also getting updates like a scrollable quick settings flyout and better file compression capabilities, while also slapping Copilot into a pinned app on the taskbar.

And now, Microsoft is ready to launch the ISO file of the Windows 11 24H2, the General Availability (GA) version. It’s the stable and ready-for-public-use version, as opposed to being in a testing or preview phase.

As for the AI features, like the controversial, all-knowing Recall, they’re only available on Copilot Plus hardware. These devices mostly cost $1,000, and feature chips like the 12-core Snapdragon X Elite or the 10-core Snapdragon X Plus, although a cheaper version with the 8-core X Plus is also available.

You may think that this version may be demanding in the minimum requirement, but a Reddit user has claimed that 24H2 runs smoothly on their decade-old Intel Celeron laptop, noting faster performance in tasks like file browsing and streaming. Still, take it with a grain of salt, though.

You can download the ISO file Windows 11 24H2—general availability version—by clicking on this link (immediate download). The Win11_24H2_English_x64 file is around 5.4 GB in size.