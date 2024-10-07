Starting next year, Rewrite by Copilot in Edge gets enterprise data protection for Entra users

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Rewrite by Copilot has perhaps been one of the most popular features of Microsoft’s AI offering. The feature, which is also available in the Edge browser, will soon get enterprise data protection (EDP), specifically for users signed in with a Microsoft Entra ID.

The added security layer, as Microsoft says in a recent update on its roadmap site (Feature ID: 420335), will be available to commercial customers worldwide starting in February 2025—worldwide, on the web, at no additional cost.

“This means that security, privacy, and compliance controls and commitments available for Microsoft 365 Copilot extend to Microsoft Copilot prompts and responses,” Microsoft explains further in a separate support document.

Copilot’s Rewrite feature can help you edit text, summarize pages, and more, with data protection policies that prevent unauthorized data sharing. Data Loss Prevention (DLP) policies also apply to restrict access to sensitive content.

Earlier in September during the Copilot-centric Wave 2 event, Microsoft also announced that it’s adding EDP for businesses and schools using Windows 11.

The company also said that it’s removing ads from Copilot, saying that “Both the in-app and browser experiences for Copilot will shift to an ad-free user interface to minimize disruptions.”

In another roadmap update (Feature ID: 419809), Microsoft also mentions that it’s upgrading Edge’s Settings interface to WebUI2 for better responsiveness, along with a few minor visual and content updates here and there for better usability. This look is coming globally in December 2024.