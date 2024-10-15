Microsoft temporarily pulls out Phone Link companion on Start menu from Windows 11 23H2 & 24H2

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Microsoft has been working to bring a Phone Link companion to Windows 11’s Start menu for quite some time. Almost similar to the Live Tiles look from the old Windows 10 days, it lets you access your phone via a companion on the right or the left side of the Start menu.

The feature has been in the Release Preview channel for quite some time, which means that it’s near to the general launch for everyone. But now, in two recent updates for both Windows 11 23H2 (KB5044380) and 24H2 versions (KB5044384), it seems like Microsoft is temporarily pulling the feature out.

“[UPDATE 10/14] This feature will roll out to Insiders in Release Preview on Windows 11, version 24H2 (and 23H2—ed) at a later date and is not rolling out yet with this update,” Microsoft says in an update on the changelogs on both versions.

Microsoft has previously improved the Phone Link companion by adding features like “Send to phone” alongside battery status, messages, calls, and photo access. While it currently supports Android phones, Microsoft also promised that iOS support for the companion is coming soon.

Speaking of the updates, the 24H2 build also includes a few revamping here and there like the Windows Sandbox Client Preview, which adds runtime clipboard redirection and audio control, while the 23H2 update features a new Gamepad keyboard layout for the on-screen keyboard.

Both updates also allow users to configure the settings of the Copilot key—a special key that’s mostly launched on Copilot+ PCs this year—which now lets you summon not only the AI chatbot but also any MSIX-packaged app.