Countdown & Timer widgets for Windows 11's Clock are getting closer to full release

Microsoft has just launched a double build for Windows 11 insiders in both Dev (KB5044388) and Beta channels (KB5044386) not too long ago. Besides a few updates here and there, Microsoft also reaffirms its position in fully launching the Countdown & Timer widgets for Windows 11’s Clock.

These new widgets have been a thing since Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 27718 launched on the Canary channel earlier, its first-ever build in over a month. With these widgets being launched on the Beta and Dev channels, that means that they’re getting closer to full release for everyone.

You can get Countdown & Timer widgets for Windows 11’s Clock by downloading the latest Microsoft Store (version 11.2408.9.0 and higher). And then, once you open the widgets board, open the picker by clicking the plus button on your top right corner. Then, you can freely add these new Countdown & Timer widgets.

As for the Dev channel update, Microsoft also started testing the ability to let the Copilot key open any MSIX-packaged app. The experience, first tested back in September, still has safety in mind, so only MSIX apps that meet security and privacy requirements can be launched via the Copilot key.

Microsoft has also launched Windows 11 24H2, its latest AI-friendly big update for the operating system, not too long ago. Some users, however, still reported issues, especially with fingerprint biometrics, Intel SST driver compatibility, and more.