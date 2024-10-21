Oddly enough, Spider-Man 2 arrives on Windows PCs just a year after PS5 launch

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Sony announced that it’s releasing Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 on Windows PCs, just a year after launching the 2023 hit on PlayStation 5.

Following the successful PS5 release, Spider-Man 2 is coming to PCs on January 30, 2025. The Insomniac-made game features ray-tracing options and better graphics, with Standard and Digital Deluxe editions available. It also includes all the updates from the PS5 version, along with extra features like New Game+ and a revamped Photo Mode.

While Sony has not officially released the info on what would have been the minimum or recommended system requirement, it’s safe to expect the game to have a demanding graphical prowess inside.

Spider-Man 2 on PS5 requires at least 98 GB of storage, and we expect the PC version to require 90 to 100 GB. When a PS-exclusive is ported to a PC, it often requires more storage because the PC version typically includes higher-res assets and better graphical options.

As for the inside, some predict that an Intel Core i7 8700K or an AMD Ryzen 5 5600X is necessary to hold up recommended performances. The Spider-Man Remastered (2022) specs for PCs list Intel Core i5-4670 or AMD Ryzen 5 1600, so it’s safe to expect something a little bit higher.

As for the graphics, Sony also listed a minimum of NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6GB or AMD Radeon RX 580 for Remastered, so maybe a GTX 3070 or an RX 6800 XT could be in the mix.

You can now wishlist Spider-Man 2 on Steam. It’s a historical launch because typically, PlayStation exclusives, such as The Last of Us, usually take years to come to PC—The Last of Us was originally released in 2013 but didn’t arrive on PC until 2023. Similarly, the Spider-Man Remastered version launched in 2018, with its PC port following in 2022.