Here are the key announcements from Microsoft Ignite 2020 event

Microsoft Ignite digital event started today. Microsoft Ignite event is for IT pros, decision makers, implementors, architects, developers, and data professionals to explore the latest tools, receive deep technical training, and get questions answered by Microsoft experts. As expected, Microsoft made several announcements related to its enterprise products and services. You can click the links below to read about them in detail.
Here are the key announcements made at Microsoft Ignite 2020:
Microsoft Teams:
- Breakout rooms, custom layouts and meeting recap coming to Microsoft Teams later this year
- New calling features and improvements coming soon to Microsoft Teams
- Microsoft Teams improvements coming to First Line Workers, including Walkie Talkie feature
Microsoft Azure:
- Microsoft announces Azure Communication Services, a fully managed communication platform offering
- Microsoft announces more innovation with Azure Arc and Azure Stack
- Microsoft Azure Orbital will allow customers to quickly analyze large satellite datasets
- New Azure Object Anchors will allow developers to automatically detect, align and track objects in the real world
- Microsoft Premonition will help governments detect biological threats in the environment
- Microsoft secures exclusive license of OpenAI’s GPT-3 language model
Hardware:
- Microsoft HoloLens 2 now available in 15 new countries
- Microsoft Surface Hub 2S 85-inch model is now available for pre-order in the US
Microsoft Edge:
- Microsoft Edge for Enterprise manageability and developer improvements
- New Microsoft Edge improvements for enterprise including PDF reader, notes and more
Microsoft 365:
- Cortana enhancements are coming to Microsoft Teams, Outlook and Windows 10
- Microsoft Tunnel enables iOS and Android devices to connect to on-premises apps and resources
- Microsoft Outlook iOS and Android apps will soon support voice commands, Reactions and more
- Microsoft announces SharePoint Syntex, a new AI service to deliver content understanding and process automation
- Microsoft Defender unifies solutions across Microsoft 365 security and Azure security
- Microsoft announces new OneDrive widget and home screen for iOS users
Business applications:
You can find the full list of Microsoft’s announcements here.
Source: Microsoft
