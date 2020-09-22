Here are the key announcements from Microsoft Ignite 2020 event

Microsoft Ignite digital event started today. Microsoft Ignite event is for IT pros, decision makers, implementors, architects, developers, and data professionals to explore the latest tools, receive deep technical training, and get questions answered by Microsoft experts. As expected, Microsoft made several announcements related to its enterprise products and services. You can click the links below to read about them in detail.

Here are the key announcements made at Microsoft Ignite 2020:

Microsoft Teams:

Microsoft Azure:

Hardware:

Microsoft Edge:

Microsoft 365:

Business applications:

You can find the full list of Microsoft’s announcements here.

Source: Microsoft