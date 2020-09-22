Microsoft Tunnel enables iOS and Android devices to connect to on-premises apps and resources

Microsoft Endpoint Manager is a unified endpoint management solution, it includes Microsoft Intune and Configuration Manager. At Ignite 2020, Microsoft announced several new features for Microsoft Endpoint Manager including the new Microsoft Tunnel.

Microsoft Tunnel is a new remote access solution that enables iOS and Android devices to connect to on-premises apps and resources in a secure way. Microsoft Tunnel supports full-device and per-app virtual private networks (VPN) and split tunneling, and ties into Conditional Access to help ensure your devices are compliant with policy before allowing access to your network. Microsoft Tunnel is now available in public preview.

Microsoft today also announced support for Shared iPad for Business. This support will allow organizations to deploy shared iPads to their users and have them log in with their Azure Active Directory (AAD) work accounts into separate partitions of the device. Shared iPad for Business is now available in public preview.

Microsoft Endpoint Manager will now allow you to manage your Windows Virtual Desktop endpoints, or third-party Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) solutions along with physical PCs within the same console. This feature will be available in public preview by the end of 2020.

Microsoft today also announced a first-class management experience on the macOS. New features include the ability to deploy scripts to devices, new enrollment experiences with single sign-on (SSO) across apps and new managed app lifecycle features from Apple. These features are now available in public preview.

Source: Microsoft