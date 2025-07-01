Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition debuts with exclusive look and Game Pass bundle

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Microsoft’s Xbox and Meta teamed up to release the Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition, marking the first officially themed Quest headset. Priced at $399.99, the bundle equips players to stream Xbox Cloud Gaming (beta) and kick off virtual adventures on day one .

This limited edition headset sports 128 GB of storage and comes in Carbon Black with Velocity Green accents, a colorway echoed across its Touch Plus controllers and a special Xbox Wireless Controller. Meta includes an Elite Strap plus three months each of Horizon+ and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, delivering both mixed reality experiences and access to hundreds of Game Pass titles.

Although you can pair any Xbox controller via Bluetooth, the bundle’s matching controller arrives pre?paired and mirrors the headset’s aesthetic. The cross?device support allows users to stream and resume sessions seamlessly across Quest, console, and PC, preserving progress and achievements .

Players can now access Cloud Gaming (beta) on Meta Quest using the Xbox app, which offers over 100 supported titles, from South of Midnight to Oblivion Remastered and Avowed, for Game Pass Ultimate subscribers. Subscribed users can stream games they already own, even if they aren’t in the Game Pass lineup.

The headset is available now via Meta.com, Best Buy in the U.S., and Argos and EE in the UK. With limited supply, buyers are urged to act fast . The release reinforces Microsoft’s expanding “This is an Xbox” campaign, which promotes play across devices including PC, consoles, TVs, smartphones, and now VR .

