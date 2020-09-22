Microsoft Azure Orbital will allow customers to quickly analyze large satellite datasets

by Pradeep

 

Microsoft Azure Ground Station

Recently, we reported that Microsoft is working on a new Azure service to take on AWS Ground Station. At Ignite 2020, Microsoft revealed Azure Orbital, a new managed service that will offer access to physical satellite communication capabilities. Azure Orbital will allow customers to quickly analyze data captured from space.

With access to low-latency global fiber networks and the global scale of Microsoft’s cloud services, customers can innovate quickly with large satellite datasets.

Azure Orbital is now in private preview with select customers.

Source: Microsoft

