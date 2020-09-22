Microsoft secures exclusive license for OpenAI’s GPT-3 language model

In May 2020, OpenAI announced GPT-3 (Generative Pretrained Transformer 3), a groundbreaking autoregressive language model which contains two orders of magnitude more parameters than GPT-2 (175 billion vs 1.5 billion parameters) and offers a dramatic improvement over GPT-2. GPT-3 is the largest and most advanced language model in the world and is trained on Azure’s AI supercomputer.

Today, Microsoft announced that it is partnering with OpenAI to exclusively license GPT-3. This will enable Microsoft to leverage its technical innovations to develop and deliver advanced AI solutions for its customers, and create solutions based on this advanced natural language generation.

“The scope of commercial and creative potential that can be unlocked through the GPT-3 model is profound, with genuinely novel capabilities – most of which we haven’t even imagined yet. Directly aiding human creativity and ingenuity in areas like writing and composition, describing and summarizing large blocks of long-form data (including code), converting natural language to another language – the possibilities are limited only by the ideas and scenarios that we bring to the table,” wrote Kevin Scott, Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, Microsoft.

Microsoft also mentioned that OpenAI will continue to offer GPT-3 and other powerful models via its own Azure-hosted API.

Source: Microsoft