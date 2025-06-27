Borderlands 4 Delays Photo Mode Until After Launch - Here’s Why

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Gearbox Software has confirmed fans will have to wait for Photo Mode in Borderlands 4. The feature won’t debut on launch day, with the studio citing a focus on core gameplay polish as the reason.

Creative director Graeme Timmins revealed the decision via social media threads, explaining that the team prioritized features affecting player experience over the cinematic shot mode. He noted the feature was always planned but moved to a post-launch update to allow time to refine elements deemed essential to quality of life. The official announcement reads –

We had to prioritize polishing some other elements, more core to the moment-to-moment experience. We’ve always planned for it… just needed to spend a bit more time on things that would directly impact QoL of playing the game.

Looking back at Borderlands 3, Photo Mode debuted only on PC at launch, while console players waited about a month. In comparison, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands offered it across all platforms immediately . Fans hoping for the full suite at launch may be disappointed, especially given Borderlands 4 is built on Unreal Engine 5 and boasts the most advanced visuals in the series, pushing hardware requirements higher .

Borderlands 4 will land on September 12, 2025, across PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, with a later release on Nintendo Switch 2. It continues the story on the new planet Kairos, introduces four fresh Vault Hunters (including Rafa with her electroblades), new weapon mechanics, grenade cooldowns, revised loot dynamics, and more freedom in exploration. Photo Mode will follow in a timed update after launch.

Pushing Photo Mode back is meant to ensure the game’s mechanics, polish, and accessibility take priority. While cinematic camera support matters to photo-focused players, Gearbox clearly values things that impact daily play. The promise of seeing the mode arrive soon remains solid. Given how familiar Gearbox is with staggered feature launches after Borderlands 4, fans shouldn’t expect a lengthy wait.

