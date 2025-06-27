Discord Highlights June’s Hottest Game Showcases, Staff Weigh In on What's Worth Watching

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Discord spent the month glued to 23 game showcases, covering every major summer announcement. From AAA blockbusters to eccentric indie debuts, the team handpicked their favorites and explained what hit hardest.

Hollow Knight: Silksong still leads the hype charts, but that wasn’t the only game pulling reactions. Staffer Matt singled out Onimusha as the dark horse of the month. He hasn’t played the old games, but the new trailer sold it as a stylish action title with a sharp mix of Sekiro-like combat and God of War’s cinematic punch.

Stranger Than Heaven also impressed with its stripped-down presentation and story-first RPG vibe. Another Matt leaned into the weird, championing games like Romeo is a Dead Man and Ratatan. The latter mixes Pikmin and rhythm mechanics and might be the most niche hit of the season. He also gave props to the new ROG Ally handheld and didn’t hide his excitement for Resident Evil 9, especially after Leon’s voice showed up during the fake-out reveal.

Armando stacked his picks with everything from Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls to Wu-Tang: Rise of the Deceiver, the latter channeling anime grit and surreal art direction. He also got hands-on with Deadzone: Rogue, calling it a snappy mix between Doom and Returnal, and spent serious time with the new Playdate handheld.

For lighter picks, Alex picked Infinitesimals, which is a nostalgic sci-fi shooter starring insect-sized heroes. It was the only game he described as giving off true “summer vibes.” Armando closed the list with Cairn, a minimalist climbing sim that requires pure manual control and nothing more.

Everyone weighed in on what “summer gaming” meant to them. For one, it meant beachside brawlers. For another, it meant late nights building towns in Minecraft, with the track “Sweden” by C418 playing on loop. The games might be new, but the summer feel hits the same.

