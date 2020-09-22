Microsoft announces more innovation with Azure Arc and Azure Stack

Last year, Microsoft announced Azure Arc which brought Azure management capabilities to any infrastructure and enabled Azure services to run anywhere. At Ignite 2020, Microsoft announced two new innovations with Azure Arc.
- Azure SQL Managed Instance and Azure database for PostgreSQL can now run across on-prem datacenters, multi-cloud and the edge. This new Azure Arc enabled data services is now in preview.
- Azure Arc enabled servers hits general availability. With this, customers can organize and manage Windows and Linux servers (both physical/VMs) across multi-cloud, multi-edge environment from the Azure Portal.
To modernize on-premise datacenters, Microsoft today announced the following new Azure Stack capabilities.
- Azure Kubernetes Services (AKS) now available on Azure Stack HCI. This allows customers to deploy and manage containerized apps at scale on Azure Stack HCI.
- Azure Stack Hub now available with GPUs. Microsoft partnered with AMD to bring the AMD Mi25 GPU to Azure Stack Hub. The NVIDIA V100 Tensor Core GPU and T4 Tensor Core GPU options are also available.
Source: Microsoft
