New Azure Object Anchors will allow developers to automatically detect, align and track objects in the real world

Last year, Microsoft announced new Azure mixed reality services which enables developers to build cross-platform and contextual mixed reality applications. Azure Spatial Anchors and Azure Remote Rendering are the two services that are already available. Today, Microsoft is announcing Azure Object Anchors.

Azure Object Anchors allows developers to automatically detect, align and track objects in the real world. This new service can track single objects or instances of them, without the need for manual setup or alignment.

Until now, developers were placing anchors manually or use QR codes for detection of way points. With the new Azure Object Anchors service, existing 3D models of objects in your physical space can be used to leverage Object Anchors to locate and track instances of that object in a given environment.

Azure Object Anchors is now in private preview.

