Microsoft HoloLens 2 now available in 15 new countries

At Build 2020, Microsoft announced that HoloLens 2 will be available in 15 new countries in fall 2020. At Ignite 2020, Microsoft today announced that HoloLens 2 is now available for purchase in Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Spain, Austria, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Belgium, Portugal, Poland, Singapore, Hong Kong and Taiwan.

Microsoft today also announced that it has partnered with Analog Devices and SICK AG to build devices enabled with Microsoft Azure Kinect DK’s 3D Time of Flight depth technology.

Microsoft’s goal is to build a thriving ecosystem of independent hardware vendors, independent software vendors and system integrators to build devices, software, Azure cloud services and solutions on top of Microsoft’s state-of-the-art 3D Time of Flight depth technology, Microsoft Intelligent Edge and Microsoft Intelligent Cloud platforms, to solve customer problems that require depth understanding.

Analog Devices is aiming to bring its first 3D Time of Flight imaging systems using Microsoft technology by the end of 2020. SICK AG’s first camera incorporating Microsoft Time of Flight depth technology is already available for select customers now, followed by the official launch of the Visionary-T Mini in early 2021.

