Halo Studios Greenlights “Spartan Survivors,” A Vampire Survivors–Style Fan Game

Halo Studios (formerly 343 Industries) and Microsoft officially approved Spartan Survivors, a fan-made roguelike inspired by Vampire Survivors that features Master Chief and Covenant hordes. The two developers behind it, Juan Guillot “JuanGGZ” Gonzalez and Gaetan Dezeiraud of Bathrobe & Dezeiraud Games, launched the free itch.io version in late May.

Fans expected Microsoft might issue a cease-and-desist order, but instead, they reached out with praise and a simple request. The company asked Blender & Dezeiraud to add clearer legal disclaimers on credits and store pages, stating that the game isn’t an official Microsoft product. The devs confirmed they’ll add those in the next update.

A Halo Studios representative wrote, “Really love to see the passion you and your team have poured into this experience, it really is fun and we look forward to getting further in our playthrough and unlocking more stuff.” The team shared that message with gratitude on BlueSky.

Spartan Survivors combines chaotic pixel mayhem and randomized pickups from the Vampire Survivors formula, but replaces monsters with iconic Covenant, Flood, and Halo-verse weaponry. Players can choose Master Chief, Arbiter, or custom Spartan avatars. Each level nods to classic missions from the original Halo: Combat Evolved, and familiar soundtrack pieces underscore the action.

The developers promise more features later this year, including a Steam release, mobile build, and Xbox port. They previously joked about a PS5 version, but clarified it’d require Sony dev tools they don’t have.

Community response has been overwhelmingly positive. One GameSpot summary noted Microsoft clearly told the team to drop only the disclaimer, not the entire project. Game Developer’s coverage pointed out that seeing Xbox bless a fan game is still rare, despite Microsoft’s stance since 2015, and called it a sign of goodwill.

