Microsoft has announced a number of improvements to their new Edge browser to make it a better corporate citizen.
The improvements include:
- Microsoft Edge is providing more secure remote work capabilities with two new experiences. One is the use of mobile application management (MAM), where IT administrators can selectively manage individual work-related apps on a user’s device, instead of needing to manage a user’s whole device.
- Based on identity, IT admins can just manage the browsing a user does from their work profile in Microsoft Edge.
- In addition, Microsoft Edge is the first browser to natively support policies for Microsoft Endpoint Data Loss Prevention (DLP), a suite of features used to discover and protect sensitive items across Microsoft 365 services.
- DLP enables customers to manage and control their data when accessed from Microsoft Edge, which helps prevent accidental disclosure or leaks while on the web.
- Coming soon, IT admins will be able to roll back Microsoft Edge to a previous version, in case deploying a new version inadvertently breaks something within their environment.
- For developers, WebView2 will be generally available for C/C++ and .NET by the end of 2020. Once available, any Windows app will be able to embed web content with the power of Microsoft Edge and Chromium. WebView2 provides full web functionality across the spectrum of Windows apps, and it’s decoupled from the OS, so you’re no longer locked to a particular version of Windows.
- Also, the new Microsoft Edge DevTools extension for Visual Studio Code is now generally available, enabling seamless workflow for developers as they switch contexts.
- Answering the request by web developers, Microsoft announced today at Ignite 2020 that Microsoft Edge on Linux, is expected to be available in public preview in October.
