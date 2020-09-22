Microsoft Defender unifies solutions across Microsoft 365 security and Azure security

Microsoft today announced that Microsoft Defender will be the unified security solution that includes Microsoft 365 security and Azure security. Microsoft Defender can prevent, detect and respond to threats across identities, endpoints, applications, email, infrastructure and cloud platforms and self-heals affected assets. As you can see from the infographic above, Microsoft is rebranding several security products, find the details below.

Microsoft Threat Protection is now Microsoft 365 Defender.

Microsoft Defender Advanced Threat Protection is now Microsoft Defender for Endpoint.

Office 365 Advanced Threat Protection is now Microsoft Defender for Office 365.

Azure Advanced Threat Protection is now Microsoft Defender for Identity.

Azure Security Center’s cloud workload protection features are now Azure Defender.

Azure Security Center for IoT is now Azure Defender for IoT.

Microsoft also mentioned that Microsoft Defender now integrates with cloud-native SIEM Azure Sentinel for visibility and actionable insights enterprise-wide.

You can find more info about Microsoft 365 Defender here and Azure Defender here.