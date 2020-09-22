New calling features and improvements coming soon to Microsoft Teams

Along with several new Meetings features, Microsoft today announced that several new improvements are coming to Calling experience on Microsoft Teams. First, Microsoft is introducing a streamlined view that will display contacts, voicemail and call history at once. From this screen, you can start a call or return a call with single click. Read about other new Calling related improvements that are coming soon below.

, which enables customers to connect a Call Queue to a Teams Channel. Users can collaborate and share information in the channel while taking calls in the queue. This feature is ideal for scenarios such as an IT help desk or HR hotline. IT admins can quickly connect call queues to specific channels, and team owners can manage the settings. Popular meeting features to be available for 1:1 calls. These include transcription, live captions, recording and the ability to transfer between Teams mobile and desktop apps. Transcripts and recordings are saved in the chat window after a call. These features can be enabled via the control bar within the Call window.

, a new category of all-in-one dedicated Teams devices that feature an ambient touchscreen and a hands-free experience powered by Cortana, will be generally available in the coming weeks. With natural language, users can ask Cortana to join and present in meetings, dictate replies to a Teams chat and more. For customers looking to modernize their phones, Microsoft is working with AudioCodes, Poly and Yealink to bring a new line of affordable Microsoft Teams phones designed for common areas. In addition, the portfolio of Teams devices is expanding with new USB peripherals that have dial pads and a modern Teams user interface.

