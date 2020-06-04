With most of the employees wanting to work from home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, companies like Microsoft, Zoom have witnessed a huge surge in the usage of their collaboration tool. The rising demand for tools like Teams made Microsoft and other companies that are currently competing with one another bring more new features quickly so that one can claim superiority over the other.

To meet the demands of users, Microsoft Teams have improved a lot over the last few months. Microsoft recently added a 3×3 video calling feature, thus making it possible for its users to have 9 people on a single screen. We also reported Microsoft is working on increasing the number from 9 to 49 by bringing a feature that will add support for 7×7 video calling.

And now, according to the Microsoft Teams roadmap, a new feature to increase the limit of participants in a video chat from 250 to 300 is currently in development(via Neowin). The company didn’t give a specific date, but it said that it’d roll out the feature this month — it could arrive as early as next week, which seems unlikely, or it may become available at the end of June.

To help customers meet rapidly changing communication and meeting needs, we are increasing the maximum number of participants allowed in a Teams meeting to 300. We expect to enable this new increase in June.

Microsoft Teams now has more than 75 million daily active users, up from 44 million in the month of March. Teams is also Microsoft’s fastest-growing business application at this moment and according to Jeff Teper, CVP for Microsoft 365, Microsoft Teams will be even bigger than Windows. In the coming days, the Redmond giant will also add many more new features to Teams.