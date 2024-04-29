Microsoft Copilot for Microsoft 365 expands language support to 16, total up to 25

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Microsoft announced expanded language support for Copilot for Microsoft 365. Copilot can now understand and respond to user prompts in 16 additional languages. This brings the total number of supported languages to 25.

The newly supported languages include:

– Arabic

– Czech

– Danish

– Dutch

– Finnish

– Hebrew

– Hungarian

– Korean

– Norwegian (Bokmal)

– Polish

– Portuguese (Portugal)

– Russian

– Swedish

– Thai

– Turkish

– Ukrainian

Existing supported languages include various versions of:

– Chinese

– English

– French

– German

– Italian

– Japanese

– Portuguese

– Spanish

While Chinese (Traditional) isn’t officially listed as fully supported yet, Microsoft is making it available with the caveat that some minor issues are still being addressed.

Microsoft acknowledges that Copilot’s language understanding might not be perfect in all languages at this stage.

Copilot for Microsoft 365 may not yet understand every colloquial expression or linguistic convention in a given language.

Additionally, Microsoft plans to announce further language support expansion in the future.