Microsoft Copilot for Microsoft 365 expands language support to 16, total up to 25
Key notes
- Microsoft Copilot for Microsoft 365 now supports 16 additional languages.
- Total supported languages increase to 25, including Arabic, French, Korean, and Spanish.
- Traditional Chinese support is coming soon with minor issues being addressed.
Microsoft announced expanded language support for Copilot for Microsoft 365. Copilot can now understand and respond to user prompts in 16 additional languages. This brings the total number of supported languages to 25.
The newly supported languages include:
- – Arabic
- – Czech
- – Danish
- – Dutch
- – Finnish
- – Hebrew
- – Hungarian
- – Korean
- – Norwegian (Bokmal)
- – Polish
- – Portuguese (Portugal)
- – Russian
- – Swedish
- – Thai
- – Turkish
- – Ukrainian
Existing supported languages include various versions of:
- – Chinese
- – English
- – French
- – German
- – Italian
- – Japanese
- – Portuguese
- – Spanish
While Chinese (Traditional) isn’t officially listed as fully supported yet, Microsoft is making it available with the caveat that some minor issues are still being addressed.
Microsoft acknowledges that Copilot’s language understanding might not be perfect in all languages at this stage.
Copilot for Microsoft 365 may not yet understand every colloquial expression or linguistic convention in a given language.
Additionally, Microsoft plans to announce further language support expansion in the future.