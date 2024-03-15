Microsoft Teams to bring walkie-talkie functionality on iPhones

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Microsoft has announced on their Microsoft 365 Roadmap that Teams Walkie-Talkie on iOS will soon integrate with Apple’s Push-to-Talk framework. As the name suggests, Apple’s PTT framework is a tool for developers to create walkie-talkie-style features within their apps.

Microsoft Teams Walkie-Talkie is a PTT feature that offers instant and secure voice communication, allowing users to connect with colleagues and coworkers on various devices.

In simpler terms, it gives app developers an Apple-approved way to implement a walkie-talkie function with system-wide controls and efficient background operation.

This feature allows audio transmission directly from the lock screen. Hence, the integration will enable users to communicate using Walkie-Talkie from anywhere on their iPhone, even when Microsoft Teams, which is finally getting a unified app on Windows 11, is not actively running in the foreground.

The integration of Apple’s Push to Talk framework is set to roll out in May 2024 and will be available in the GCC cloud instance for the Microsoft Teams product on iOS and Android platforms. The feature, identified by ID 388486, was added to the Microsoft 365 roadmap on March 14, 2024.