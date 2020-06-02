Two weeks ago Microsoft made 3×3 video calling generally available on Microsoft Teams, but this still lags far behind leading rival Zoom, which supports up 50 people on a single screen.

Microsoft always said that 3×3 was only their first step, and now CRN.com reports that Microsoft has confirmed that 49 person gallery view is on the way.

“The Microsoft Teams roadmap does include increasing the number of people viewable during a Teams video call to 49,” a Microsoft spokesperson said in an email to CRN.

“We realize 3×3 is a start, but not good enough,” a Microsoft representative posted in a Teams user feedback forum in May. “We are continuing to work to include more videos during a meeting, as well as enabling support for mobile devices.”

Teams have seen massive growth in recent months, and currently has more than 75 million daily active users, though it remains to be seen if they can retain these numbers as people return back to work.

Microsoft is however actively developing the app, including recently adding a “multi-window experience” which allows calls and meetings to be popped out.

Microsoft did not confirm when 7×7 calling will arrive, however.