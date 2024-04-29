Ink to Text Pen tool now available in Excel for Windows

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Microsoft already has Ink to Text Pen tool feature in Word, OneNote, and PowerPoint for Windows. Today, Microsoft announced that the Ink to Text Pen tool is now available in Excel for Windows. With the new Ink to Text Pen tool, you can start writing over a cell in a spreadsheet. And the tool will automatically convert your handwriting into text. Also, you can now use pen gestures to select and delete cell content. For example, you can now select multiple cells with the Straight line gesture. Also, you can delete a cell’s content with the Scratch-out gesture.

Availability:

The new Ink to Text Pen tool is now available for Microsoft 365 Insiders who have the following:

A digital pen or stylus. The Ink to Text Pen tool does not support any other form of input.

The latest version of Windows 11 (23H2) with October 31, 2023 update (KB5031455).

If you meet the above criteria, you can find the new Ink to Text Pen tool in the Draw tab on Excel for Windows.