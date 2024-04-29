Microsoft bringing AI to advertisers, partners with Axel Springer

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Microsoft Advertising, which last got a new UI and Copilot integration, has revealed updates to its advertising platform and partnerships, which focuses on using genAI for advertisers and publishers.

We’re expanding our partnership with @axelspringer and building AI-driven tools and experiences that create new opportunity for advertisers, publishers, and readers. https://t.co/XvesPY7mxM — Satya Nadella (@satyanadella) April 29, 2024

An important addition is Copilot within the Microsoft Advertising Platform. Copilot will have features like generating ad copy and image recommendations based on website URLs, creating high-quality images with text prompts, and providing real-time answers to user queries through conversational chat.

When you look at it, Copilot can save advertisers time on campaign creation, can help in brainstorming new ideas with suggestions, and can improve ad performance through better click-through rates.

Publishers can explore monetization opportunities through Microsoft’s Chat Ads API. This API lets them to integrate AI-driven chat experiences within their content and leverage Microsoft Advertising to reach audiences engaging with these chats.

The press release also talks about the growing adoption of conversational search through Microsoft Copilot. This new search method uses chat prompts and interactions, which in result lets users to seek information in a more natural way.

Microsoft Advertising and Direqt, an AI chatbot platform for publishers, announce a new partnership that lets publishers to monetize their chat experiences through Microsoft’s Chat Ads API.

Direqt’s network reaches over 300 million unique users and generates over 3 billion pageviews per month.

Publishers can use Microsoft Ads to display ads within their chat experiences, which can in return create a new revenue stream. A limited number of Direqt publishers will be able to use the Chat Ads API in the coming days, with a wider rollout planned for June.

