A mere 6 weeks ago Microsoft announced that Microsoft Teams has 44 million daily active users.

A few weeks and a global pandemic later, Microsoft today announced during their earnings call that Microsoft Teams has 75 million daily active users, and on one occasion hit a peak of 200 million meeting participants in a day.

MS Teams has no doubt seen tremendous growth. According to our research, Teams is the second most used video meeting platform after Zoom. Teams is also in our list of top 10 daily apps used for collaboration via our research study. https://t.co/GOsV4jhif3 pic.twitter.com/0xYYJa6NXR — Ben Bajarin (@BenBajarin) April 29, 2020

Of course these days a meeting is not a meeting if its not a video call, and research tweeted today by market research company Creative Strategies show that Microsoft appears to be holding its own against Zoom, with 17% of companies using Teams as their primary video conferencing solution vs 27% for Zoom and only 9.4% for Google Meet. With companies increasingly concerned about security issues with Zoom it is likely Zoom’s numbers will further reduce in time.

Much of the growth may be related to Microsoft making Teams free for numerous first responder organizations, but Microsoft also said they now have 20 organizations with more than 100,000 employees using Teams, with Accenture becoming the first organization to surpass 500,000 Teams users.

Despite Microsoft’s success, the company is still battling a perception of poor usability, with users being told rather than asking to use Teams. Microsoft wound undoubtedly be more successful if this issue could be addressed.

Via The verge