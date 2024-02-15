Microsoft Teams will soon have a single client that works with work, school, and personal accounts

On February 15, 2024, Microsoft posted on its Microsft 365 Roadmap a planned update to its popular collaboration platform, Microsoft Teams. Starting in April 2024, a single desktop application will support all account types, including work, school, and personal accounts, on both Windows and Mac platforms.

Currently, users who manage separate work, school, and personal Teams accounts encounter the inconvenience of app switching and separate logins, as Microsoft currently has two different apps for Windows and Macs: Teams for home and Teams for work and school. This update aims to streamline the experience by offering a single application for all Teams interactions.

There are potential benefits to using a single application to access multiple Teams accounts. It could lead to a more streamlined experience by improving workflow efficiency and reducing app switching.

Additionally, managing diverse Teams accounts within one app might simplify administrative tasks for IT administrators.

This update, identified by Feature ID 383006, was added to the roadmap on February 15, 2024, and is set to roll out globally in April 2024.