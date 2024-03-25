Don't be surprised if you soon spot visual refresh Microsoft Teams for Personal use

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Readers help support MSPoweruser. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

It’s been over two years since Microsoft rolled out a visual refresh for Office apps as a whole, but now, the Redmond tech giant has its eyes on Microsoft Teams. As announced earlier due to popular demand, the popular app will soon get a visual refresh but only for the personal use version in Windows 11.

Microsoft Teams insiders are expected to try this visual refresh first before it rolls out for general users. The newly-refresh Teams will then boast larger avatars, bigger reactions, and a simpler, more inviting design with increased spacing and updated colors.

Here’s what it looks like under the new refresh now:

Unfortunately though, this visual update is exclusively available for Teams designed for personal use. Currently, Microsoft has not extended this visual refresh to Teams intended for work or school, at least for now.

In recent months, Microsoft Teams has seen several notable updates. Alongside the introduction of Copilot AI, exclusive to Copilot for Microsoft 365 subscribers, the latest version of Teams offers faster launch times and reduced energy consumption, among other features.

Just last week, Microsoft also said that it’s bringing the Walkie-Talkie feature to iPhone users and intelligent message translation in chats.